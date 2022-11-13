BOZEMAN — ESPN's "College GameDay" is coming to Bozeman this coming week for the 121st Brawl of the Wild, the network announced Sunday morning.
🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL! WE'RE COMING TO BOZEMAN! 🚨— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 13, 2022
Next up, we are headed to the Brawl of the Wild rivalry game between @MontanaGrizFB and @MSUBobcats_FB! pic.twitter.com/Z7snIrtRAB
This is the first time GameDay has chosen a Big Sky Conference game. It had visited Football Championship Subdivision towns 11 times before this, including twice in Fargo, North Dakota, for North Dakota State games. It went to Jackson, Mississippi, last month for Jackson State's game against Southern.
The college football pregame show will air 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday in Bozeman prior to the Cat-Griz game between Montana State and Montana at Bobcat Stadium.
It’s happening, @CollegeGameDay is coming to Bozeman!!#GamedayinBozeman | #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/qkuksj5LR9— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) November 13, 2022
The Big Sky and UM supporters lobbied for GameDay to come to Missoula for last year's Brawl, but ESPN chose Michigan State at Ohio State.
GameDay, which premiered about 30 years ago, previews each Saturday's slate of college football games. It's hosted by Rece Davis and features Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee as analysts. Those five sit on a stage at each location as fans stand behind them, often holding up creative signs. The show features a "guest picker" — often a famous athlete or celebrity — who predicts games with the rest of the GameDay crew. The picker for next week has yet to be announced.
GameDay also hasn't announced where in Bozeman it plans to put the stage.
