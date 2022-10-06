BOZEMAN — Taki Uluilakepa will become the newest member of the Brotherly Bobcats.
Uluilakepa announced his commitment to the Montana State football team this past Saturday. The defensive back from Utah is the younger brother of Bobcats starting “Mike” linebacker Danny Uluilakepa, who is on a team with four other groups of brothers.
“Going to the games, seeing all the fans — all the games are sold out — that’s going to be one of my favorite things” about MSU, Taki told 406mtsports.com on Thursday. “I never got to play with my brother before, so hopefully I can get out there with him.”
Bobcat Nation, I’m ready to work! 💙💛 @T_BirdFootball pic.twitter.com/A3NI9cKMwK— Taki Uluilakepa 🌴 (@taki_uluilakepa) October 2, 2022
Despite his familial football connection, Taki didn’t play the sport in high school until this fall. He played football when he was younger but gave it up to focus on basketball.
Taki and his family moved from Puyallup, Washington, to Utah in 2020. He averaged 12.2 points per game on 43% field goal shooting combined the last two years for the Real Salt Lake Academy.
Taki wasn’t receiving as much college interest for basketball as he wanted, so he decided to put the pads back on this year at Timpview High School in Provo. It worked out. A pair of Football Championship Subdivision programs, MSU and Utah Tech, extended offers to him.
“My dad (Taki Sr.) was always saying I should’ve been playing football my sophomore and junior year, but it was my decision,” Taki said. “I’m definitely happy now.”
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder will receive a full scholarship from MSU, he said. Cats head coach Brent Vigen, defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza and assistant defensive backs coach Bryan Shepherd recruited Taki, and they got an assist from Danny, who’s three years older than Taki.
“Me and my family felt like he could keep me in line,” Taki said. “I have a good relationship with the team and all the coaches. Everything lined up.”
Taki announced his commitment about two hours before MSU’s home game against UC Davis on Saturday night. He was in attendance at Bobcat Stadium for the Cats’ 41-24 Big Sky Conference win.
Danny “was just saying he was happy for me,” Taki said. “He was saying I’ve got to get ready because it’s something serious.”
Taki has recorded nine tackles (six solo) and six pass deflections in five games so far this fall, according to MaxPreps. He’s a cornerback but expects to play safety at MSU.
Had a great time competing at the ESPN elite underclassmen camp! @T_BirdFootball @BrandonHuffman @bangulo @DonnyAtuaia pic.twitter.com/tlmTX2wKkc— Taki Uluilakepa 🌴 (@taki_uluilakepa) June 25, 2022
The brothers on the 2022 Cats: twins Caden and Taco Dowler, Jace and RJ Fitzgerald, Callahan and McCade O’Reilly and twins Jaden and Jaren Perkins, who are also teammates with older brother Justus Perkins. Wide receiver Tayvian Williams is the younger brother of Amandre Williams, who was a team captain as a senior defensive end last season at MSU, and offensive lineman Trey Yates is the brother of former MSU standout defensive lineman Tucker Yates.
Taki is MSU’s 10th commit from the Class of 2023 and the first defensive back.
