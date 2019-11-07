CHENEY, Wash. – Senior Evi Wilson matched a season-best 19 kills to guide three players in double-figures as Montana State cruised to a 25-17, 20-25, 25-23, 25-15 Big Sky Conference volleyball win over Eastern Washington on Thursday at Reese Court.
The Bobcats (11-11, 7-6 Big Sky) reached seven conference victories for the first time since 2012.
Wilson, a product of Vancouver, Washington, finished the match with a .368 attack mark, committing just five errors in 38 swings. Also in double-digit kills were Kira Thomsen 17 and Hannah Scott 12.
“I’m super pleased with our effort,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “It was a great team performance. We had a little hiccup in set two, but we stayed focused and did a nice job closing out the match.”
Senior libero Allyssa Rizzo registered 27 digs, averaging 6.75 per set. The total gives Rizzo 1,992 for her career. She will most likely become just the third player in Big Sky Conference history to go over the 2,000-dig plateau on Saturday when the Cats face Idaho in Moscow.
