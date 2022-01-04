FARGO, N.D. — Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday for North Dakota State and Montana State in the Division I FCS national title game. Game day, however, is not the No. 1 ticket to getting there.
That’s the No. 1 thought of former Bison offensive coordinator Tim Polasek, who has connections to both teams that will duke it out at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. As the Wyoming offensive coordinator, his Cowboys played the Bobcats in the season opener back in September.
At NDSU, he cut his swath in college coaching. Polasek saw the before and after of how former Bison head coach Craig Bohl took a fledgling FCS program and turned it into power.
Double repping.
It’s the method of having two separate practices going on at the same time. One group at one end of the field and another group at the other end, all the while being coached by the same number of assistants as most other schools. Rare is the player standing around watching from the sideline.
It takes as much effort from the coaching staff as it does with the players. And both NDSU and Montana State work within that system.
One example: Former Bison quarterback Carson Wentz spent three years getting most of his attention in practice. Polasek said some programs don’t get their backup or No. 3 quarterback practice time that matters.
Both Easton Stick and Trey Lance got plenty of practice work in their true freshman seasons. And that’s just one position.
“I think there’s a lot to be said for the development of a program and winning the race to maturity,” Polasek said. “It’s just a matter if you take to that format. I’m not aware of many teams that do it. We most certainly do it here in spring ball and in fall camp.
“In my heart of hearts, as many positives as the NDSU program has, that has to still be one of the main two or three factors in addition to the coaching staffs.”
NDSU’s allegiance to its consistency of the West Coast offense and Tampa 2 defense are other factors. Bohl brought it to the program when he was hired in 2003 and although both have evolved, at their core they remain the same.
The terminology at NDSU has been the same for years and that has been spread over three different head coaches.
That includes Bohl and his former longtime assistant Brent Vigen, in his first year as the Montana State head coach. Polasek went from the offensive line coach at Iowa to calling the plays at Wyoming when Vigen left.
Polasek and Vigen worked together at NDSU for seven years.
“One thing about Brent, he always had a way of leveraging guys’ strengths,” Polasek said. “I’m not at all surprised by his head coaching success this year. He must have had some talent there but it takes leadership and guidance. I always felt working with Vigs, I especially remember 2012, that this guy has a head coaching future.”
Bohl instituted the double rep system after the Bison went 3-8 in 2009. They went 9-5 in 2010 and reached the FCS quarterfinals. NDSU broke through in 2011 with its first national title and won seven more since.
“Going back to 2009 when we had a rough year, how many of those pieces coach Bohl laid down going into 2010 are still there and are still the backbone?” Polasek said. “Hearing those guys, the pride they take in being physical and how they practice physical football.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.