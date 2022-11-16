BOZEMAN — Brian Armstrong remembered seeing Cole Sain in high school but struggled to recall much else from that year’s recruiting trail.
“That was like 100 years ago,” Armstrong joked last week.
In reality, that was five years ago, but Montana State’s offensive line coach feels like a century has passed, mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also seems like Sain has lived an entire lifetime since he graduated from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California.
Sain signed with Montana in 2018, then transferred to a junior college, then became a Bobcat right before the pandemic began. The offensive lineman looked primed for a breakout heading into his first college season in the Treasure State, but injuries plagued his fall and winter of 2021.
Barring one scare last month, Sain has been healthy all season. Now, MSU’s 6-foot-4, 290-pound starting right guard is hungry to earn his first win over his former team, and he’ll play an important part in the 121st Brawl of the Wild on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
Sain talked with media members on Nov. 7, nearly two weeks before Cat-Griz (senior team captains were the only MSU players available for interviews this week). The redshirt junior preferred to discuss then-upcoming opponent Cal Poly, but gave one answer about the Brawl when asked about his unique connection.
Not only did Sain redshirt with the Grizzlies in 2018, he was born in Hamilton and was raised in Darby before moving to California at the age of 9. His father, John Sain, and uncle, Mike Sain, also played for the Bobcats.
“It's definitely a very important game, and it's big in the state,” Cole Sain said. “It's cool to be able to do something that my dad took part in. Trying to make him proud.”
Sain would’ve chosen MSU out of high school but didn’t receive an offer from the Cats, he told 406mtsports.com last year. Sain gave UM a try but said it “wasn’t a good fit,” so he moved back to Southern California and played for Riverside City College in 2019.
That MSU offer he wanted arrived after his Riverside stint, but he didn’t get to play for the Cats’ then-head coach Jeff Choate. The “Griz Slayer” became the co-defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach at Texas in early 2020 and was succeeded by Brent Vigen.
After the pandemic-canceled 2020 season, Sain entered 2021 fall camp as MSU’s first-string center. He suffered a concussion before the season began, according to Armstrong, and Justus Perkins has started at center ever since.
Sain played in the season opener at Wyoming but sprained his ankle, per Armstrong, and played in just four games the rest of the year. Even when Sain was healthy, he sat behind Perkins, left guard Zach Redd and right guard Taylor Tuiasosopo.
Sain spent large chunks of the offseason in the weight room because, as he said, “strength training is injury prevention too.”
“It sucks watching,” he added. “You always want to be out there on the field with your boys. So yeah, it feels good to be out there.”
Unlike last year, Sain entered 2022 fall camp as a second-stringer. And unlike last year, he left fall camp atop the depth chart.
“Last year I think was tough on him for sure,” Armstrong said, adding, “It was just one thing after another last year. He did play some, but — knock on wood — he's been much healthier this year, and he's doing a solid job for us.”
Sain’s run of good health looked like it was over on Oct. 15 at Northern Colorado. Late in the first half, a UNC defender accidentally ran into Sain’s legs and injured his right knee. Sain grabbed the knee and writhed in pain, looking eerily similar to right tackle Marcus Wehr, who suffered a season-ending leg injury earlier in the game.
Not only did Sain see the field again this season, he suited up a week after the UNC game and returned to the starting lineup two weeks later.
“I definitely thought it was going to be a lot worse than it ended up being, so it was definitely relieving when we got the MRI results and it ended up being not serious,” Sain said.
Sain has been part of a rotation with starting left guard JT Reed and backup Omar Aigbedion, but he’s started nine of the 10 games and helped the Cats’ O-line go from arguably their most uncertain position group to arguably their best.
The Cats ran a heavy inside zone running scheme last season, when Redd, Perkins, Tuiasosopo (an All-Big Sky second teamer), right tackle TJ Session and left tackle Lewis Kidd (an All-American) started the bulk of the games. All but Perkins are no longer with the program, and those four departures made many wonder if the O-line would regress, especially considering Sain was the only starter or backup older than a sophomore.
Instead, there’s been no drop-off (and arguably an improvement) with Sain, Reed, Aigbedion, Perkins, Wehr, left tackle Rush Reimer and Wehr’s replacement Jacob Kettels manning the trenches. Their collective athleticism prompted MSU’s coaches to switch to more outsize zone running plays this year. Despite missing their top running backs for most of the season, the Cats sit atop the Football Championship Subdivision in yards per carry (6.12) and are second in yards per game (288.3) behind Davidson, which runs the triple option and has passed just 115 times this season (MSU has attempted 238 passes).
“I'm an old high school coach,” said Armstrong, who spent two of his seven high school coaching years as the offensive coordinator at Townsend. “In high school, you didn't get to recruit guys, you coached whatever you got, so you try to play to their strengths. I think that's what good coaches do. Obviously recruit to your system, but try to play to the strengths of your personnel.”
Armstrong described Sain as aggressive and intense, but he’s also thoughtful, smart and prepares well. Sain can decipher what opposing defenses are trying to do without coaches’ help, Armstrong added.
“To be able to figure it out on the fly and be able to adjust to stuff I think is a strength. Not only his but I think really all of our guys up front,” Armstrong said. “Being able to adjust to things that aren't exactly as you would see it, which is not easy to do, especially for guys that haven't played a whole bunch.”
Sain is set to get his first on-field Cat-Griz experience on Saturday, and he’ll do it against the top rushing defense in the Big Sky Conference. Last year, he watched the Griz hold the Cats to 208 total yards (96 rushing on 2.3 yards per carry) and prevent them from sharing the Big Sky title. Just like last year, MSU is the third-ranked FCS team with records of 9-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play heading into its clash with UM, which is No. 13, 7-3 and 4-3.
As a Bitterroot Valley native, Sain couldn’t avoid ribbing from Griz fans when he transferred to MSU.
“It’s all fuel,” Sain said last year.
That could be the mantra for MSU’s entire O-line this season. The group took the preseason doubts personally and sailed past the expectations. Not even Wehr’s injury or strong defensive fronts like Weber State’s have stymied the Cats at the line of scrimmage.
As Sain has epitomized, this isn’t last year. He and his fellow O-linemen hope to make that clear again this week.
“Occasionally great is not what we're looking for. We want to be consistently good,” Armstrong said. “The greatest measure of mental toughness is the ability to just be consistently good on a daily basis, and I think they've done that.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.