BOZEMAN — The Portland Trail Blazers announced on Monday the signing of former Montana State forward Keljin Blevins to a training camp contract.
Blevins appeared in three games for the Trail Blazers during the 2019 NBA Summer League following his two seasons at Montana State. Blevins started in 63 of 64 games played at MSU. He capped his collegiate career off with a career-high 27 points in a Big Sky Conference quarterfinal loss to Eastern Washington.
Blevins finished third on the team in scoring with 11.8 points per game and led the Bobcats with 5.9 rebounds per game as a senior.
Blevins is a cousin of Portland guard Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers open training camp Oct. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.