BOZEMAN — Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton, a former Montana State standout, piled up a near-record number of tackles in a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.
Singleton finished with 19 solo tackles and 21 total — one behind the single-game NFL record for solo tackles by a single player and three short of the total tackle mark, according to StatMuse. David Harris holds the solo tackle record with 20 in a 2007 game, and he's tied with Luke Kuechly for the most combined tackles with 24.
The previous Denver record for single-game, single-player total tackles was 19, set by Danny Trevathan in 2015. Al Wilson held the former Broncos solo tackle record with 15 in a 2002 game.
Before Singleton's performance on Monday, the second-most total tackles by a player in an NFL game was 17. His 21 combined tackles are tied for fourth-most of all time.
In Monday's game, Singleton added two tackles for loss, a pass deflection and a quarterback hit that nearly a resulted in a sack, but Justin Herbert got a pass off just before Singleton took him down.
Monday's showing came one day after fellow former MSU linebacker Troy Andersen recorded 13 tackles (seven solo) in the Atlanta Falcons' 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers. It was Andersen's first NFL start. The Dillon native was selected by the Falcons in the second round of April's NFL Draft.
Troy Andersen (#44) flashed his 4.42 speed and prevented a TD on this play. #MSUBobcatsFB https://t.co/uUkWj2aoLQ— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) October 16, 2022
Singleton easily led all players in total and solo tackles during Week 6, while Andersen finished tied for fifth in total tackles.
Singleton is in his fourth NFL season (not including his time on three practice squads in 2015) and his first as a Bronco. The California native came to Denver after three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and was slated to be a backup this, but starter Josey Jewell has spent most of this season inactive because of injuries.
Singleton who began his pro career as an undrafted free agent, leads the Broncos with 47 total tackles (32 solo).
