TAMPA, Fla. — Former Montana State wide receiver Travis Jonsen is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was charged with driving under the influence.
Jonsen, 25, was arrested after 3 a.m. Monday after police officers spotted his vehicle weaving in and out of lane markers, police said. He appeared to be impaired and refused to provide Tampa police with a breath sample, officials said in a news release. He was charged with a misdemeanor DUI, according to Hillsborough County Jail records.
Jonsen released from jail later Monday after posting a $500 bond, records show. A lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not listed on jail records.
The Buccaneers released Jonsen on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
“We expect members of our organization to uphold the high standards that have been established,” Bucs general manager Jason Licht said in a statement Monday.
Tampa police also reminded drivers to use a ride-share or a sober designated driver, especially during the Memorial Day holiday.
Jonsen, who had more than 1,000 all-purpose yards during his final year at MSU, has not played in an NFL game but has been with the Buccaneers as a member of the practice squad for parts of the last two seasons. He briefly joined the Detroit Lions' practice squad last year and signed a futures contract with Tampa Bay this offseason.
