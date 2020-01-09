BOZEMAN — Fairfield product Natalie Klinker made two free throws with 46 seconds left in double overtime, and sister Lizzy Klinker was credited with a last-second steal as Idaho knocked off Montana State 69-68 in Big Sky Conference women’s basketball Tuesday night.
Beyonce Bea scored 26 points as the Vandals (8-5, 3-1) handed the Bobcats (8-6, 4-1) their first Big Sky loss. Natalie and Lizzy Klinker each pulled down 10 rebounds.
Montana State led 54-48 in the fourth quarter but suffered through a scoring drought. A 3-pointer by Bea tied the game with 16 seconds left to help force overtime.
The Bobcats also had a chance to win with final possessions in the fourth quarter and at the end of the first overtime but couldn’t convert.
Madeline Smith had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead MSU, while Fallyn Freije added 12 points and nine boards. Gina Marxen hit four 3-pointers and had 14 points for the Vandals.
