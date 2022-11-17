BOZEMAN — Versatile Fairview football player Hunter Sharbono has committed to Montana State, he announced Tuesday on social media.
“There's no doubt in my mind that I'm in the right place,” Sharbono told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Wednesday.
I am honored and excited to announce my COMMITMENT to MSU Bozeman!! 🏈 🔷Thank you to my Family, Friends, Coaches, and everyone who has supported me throughout the years. Excited to get to work! 🏈 GO CATS‼️ @bvigen @CoachBobbyDaly @CoachBap @CoachHowe #MSUBobcatsFB pic.twitter.com/uXiEdjGepm— Hunter Sharbono (@hunter_sharbono) November 15, 2022
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound senior lists himself as an athlete who has played defensive end, linebacker, tight end and running back during his high school career. Sharbono has received multiple all-state honors, plays basketball, runs track and boasts a 4.0 GPA.
His initial plan is to play D-end at MSU.
“But they said with the way I can move and my size and everything that they can move me around anywhere,” he added. “They're just going to see what I play best and plug me in where they need me.”
Sharbono led the Warriors to an 8-3 record and an 8-Man state semifinal appearance this season. He won a state title as a freshman in 2019.
Sharbono received unofficial offers from Carroll, Montana State-Northern and a pair of North Dakota schools: Dickinson State (NAIA) and Minot State (Division II). He’ll get a full-tuition scholarship from MSU, he said.
“The deciding factor was how much the MSU coaching staff communicated with me,” Sharbono said. “The MSU coaching staff came out to see me multiple times. At least once a week, every coach on the staff texted me, asking how I was doing, communicating with me. They just truly made me feel at home.”
Sharbono is the 17th Class of 2023 recruit to commit to the Bobcats and the second from the sub-11-man ranks. Bryce Grebe of 6-Man Custer-Hysham-Melstone committed in October.
