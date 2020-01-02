BOZEMAN — Fallyn Freije and Martha Kuderer each scored 17 points to lead Montana State to a 91-58 blowout win over Northern Colorado in Big Sky Conference women's basketball Thursday at Worthington Arena.
The Bobcats flustered UNC defensively and scored 33 points off of 22 Bears turnovers. Kuderer and Darian White combined for seven steals. White, a freshman guard, added 10 points for MSU.
Montana State (7-5, 3-0) shot 53% from the floor and made 7 of 14 attempts from the 3-point arc. The Bears, led by Kadie Deaton's 11 points, shot just 34% from the field.
“Offensively, I thought we were very efficient,” MSU coach Tricia Binford said in a press release. “The balance really showed, and our kids are showing consistency.
“They know what their roles are and they’re executing those roles really well and that’s such a big part, that kids are embracing that, and being a champion in that role and I love what everyone is bringing to the table.”
With the loss, UNC evened its record to 6-6 overall and fell to 1-2 in the Big Sky standings.
The Bobcats, who improved to 5-1 at home, will host Southern Utah on Saturday at 2 p.m.
