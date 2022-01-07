FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State's 2021 season in review:
Sept. 4: NDSU 28, Albany 6
FARGO — Dominic Gonnella rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 3-ranked North Dakota State to a victory over Albany in the season opener for both teams before a crowd of 15,156 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.
NDSU scored 21 points off turnovers with interceptions by Dawson Weber and Destin Talbert as well as a fumble force and recovery by Jackson Hankey highlighting an impressive defensive performance. Eli Mostaert and Brayden Thomas combined for three sacks and the Bison had six tackles for loss.
North Dakota State held Albany running back Karl Mofor, the leading rusher in the Colonial Athletic Association last spring, to just 21 yards on 11 carries. Albany quarterback Jeff Undercuffler, runner-up to former Bison Trey Lance for the 2019 Jerry Rice Award, went 16-for-28 passing for 183 yards and one score.
Sept. 11: NDSU 64, Valparaise 0
FARGO — The No. 4-ranked North Dakota State football team returned a punt for a touchdown and scored on eight of nine offensive possessions in a 64-0 rout of Valparaiso.
NDSU (2-0) set the tone early on defense with a tackle for loss, sack and incomplete pass setting up Jayden Price's 45-yard punt return TD on the fifth play of the game. The Bison scored eight touchdowns on plays of 20-plus yards and averaged 11.9 yards per play on offense.
The quick-strike ability of the Bison allowed Valparaiso (0-2) to hold the ball for more than 35 minutes of the game, but the Beacons only advanced the football past the NDSU 40-yard line three times with two of those trips ending in turnovers. Jackson Hankey forced a fumble recovered by Courtney Eubanks in the second quarter, and Sam Jung snared his first career interception at the goal line on the final play of the game.
The 64-point win was the second-largest margin of victory in NDSU's Division I era and was the most points scored by North Dakota State since the 2018 regular-season finale when NDSU beat Southern Illinois 65-17.
Sept. 18: NDSU 35, Towson 7
TOWSON, Md. – North Dakota State finished its non-conference schedule with a road victory over Towson before a crowd of 9,109 at Johnny Unitas Stadium.
Jackson Hankey made a team-high seven tackles, Will Mostaert recorded two of NDSU's five sacks, and Brayden Thomas scored on a safety as the Bison defense held Towson to less than 100 yards through the first three quarters.
Christian Watson caught three passes for 79 yards including a 67-yard touchdown on NDSU's fourth offensive play of the game. Quarterback Quincy Patterson finished 6 of 11 for 165 yards passing.
Dominic Gonnella led nine NDSU ball carriers with 13 carries for 92 yards. Patterson, Hunter Luepke, Jalen Bussey and TaMerik Williams all scored touchdowns for the Bison.
Oct. 2: NDSU 16, North Dakota 10
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The No. 5 North Dakota State Bison used a stout defensive performance to defeat No. 10 North Dakota inside the Alerus Center.
It was the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both schools, with NDSU improving to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the MVFC. UND dropped to 2-2.
The Bison scored their first nine points with a trio of field goals from senior Jake Reinholz – one each in the first, second and third quarters. Reinholz's 45-yarder to open the scoring was a career long.
NDSU iced the victory with a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Quincy Patterson with 1:13 remaining in the fourth quarter, pushing the margin to 16-7.
The Fighting Hawks added a late field goal before a last-ditch onside kick attempt was covered by the Bison.
Oct. 9: NDSU 34, Northern Iowa 20
FARGO — Quincy Patterson accounted for four touchdowns on offense and fifth-ranked North Dakota State's defense recorded five sacks in a victory over No. 12 Northern Iowa before a crowd of 18,536.
Christian Watson caught five passes for a career-high 163 yards including an 85-yard touchdown from Patterson to open the scoring midway through the first quarter. Patterson finished 11 of 21 passing for 182 yards and two TDs.
North Dakota State (5-0, 2-0 MVFC) led 13-10 at halftime after a pair of field goals by Jake Reinholz from 27 and 22 yards, and the Bison used a pair of big plays on defense and special teams early in the third quarter to set up their next score.
UNI (3-2, 1-1 MVFC) opened the second half with a 1-yard loss, false start, incompletion and sack to face fourth and 25 from their own 10. NDSU punt returner Jayden Price went 41 yards to the UNI 9, and Patterson scored two plays later from the four behind a surge from the Bison offensive line.
Will Mostaert's sack fumble on the second play of UNI's next drive was recovered by NDSU's Costner Ching at the UNI 21, and the Bison scored four plays later when Patterson found wide open tight end Noah Gindorff on a 3-yard pass. Reinholz's PAT kick made it a 27-10 game.
Oct. 16: NDSU 20, Illinois State 0
NORMAL, Ill. - Defensive tackle Eli Mostaert had 3.5 sacks and linebacker Jasir Cox made his first two career interceptions to highlight No. 3-ranked North Dakota State's 20-0 victory over Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Saturday, Oct. 16, before a homecoming crowd of 12,416 at Hancock Stadium.
It was the second shutout of the season for North Dakota State, which entered the game ranked first in FCS scoring defense allowing 8.6 points per game. NDSU had five sacks while limiting the Redbirds to 99 yards of total offense and just 2 of 11 on third-down conversions.
North Dakota State opened the scoring with 4:55 left in the first quarter when Christian Watson caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Quincy Patterson, who connected with Phoenix Sproles on a 37-yard play and RaJa Nelson for 17 yards on the seven-play, 67-yard scoring drive. Patterson finished 13 of 22 passing for 124 yards.
Jake Reinholz kicked a career-long 46-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to give NDSU a 10-0 halftime lead, and Reinholz connected again from 24 yards in the fourth quarter. TaMerik Williams capped the scoring with a 7-yard TD run late in the game.
Oct. 23: NDSU 27, Missouri State 20
FARGO, N.D. - Sophomore quarterback Cam Miller came off the bench to lead two late touchdown drives as No. 3-ranked North Dakota State came from behind to beat 17th-ranked Missouri State in the Missouri Valley Football Conference before a crowd of 15,559.
Miller completed 7 of 9 passing attempts for 122 yards including a 29-yard TD pass to Phoenix Sproles that tied the game with 13:40 to play in the fourth quarter. He connected with Christian Watson on a 24-yard touchdown for the game-winning score with 4:57 left to play.
Missouri State (4-3, 3-2 MVFC) drove to the NDSU 36 on its final possession, but a pair of false start penalties and back-to-back sacks by Brayden Thomas and Logan McCormick pushed the Bears into a fourth-and-33 they couldn't convert.
North Dakota State (7-0, 4-0 MVFC) registered five sacks for the third consecutive game, including one by linebacker Jasir Cox early in the fourth quarter to force a three-and-out after NDSU had tied the game. Cox also made his third interception in two games for the Bison.
Oct. 30: NDSU 44, Indiana State 2
FARGO — The North Dakota State football team improved to 8-0 with a 44-2 victory over Indiana State in the annual Trees Bowl game before a crowd of 14,383.
The victory kept second-ranked North Dakota State atop the Missouri Valley Football Conference with a 5-0 record heading into next week's Dakota Marker game at South Dakota State.
Kobe Johnson rushed for a career-high 155 yards including a 97-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, which was the longest run from scrimmage in NDSU history. Six different players found the end zone as the Bison rolled up 477 yards of total offense.
Safety Michael Tutsie had a team-high eight tackles and linebacker Jackson Hankey made a goal-line stop on fourth down as the Bison held their opponent out of the end zone for the third time this year. Cornerback Marques Sigle recorded his first career interception.
The Sycamores (4-5, 2-4 MVFC) blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter.
Nov. 6: South Dakota State 27, NDSU 19
BROOKINGS, S.D. - Ninth-ranked South Dakota State kept the Dakota Marker trophy for the second straight year with a win over No. 2-ranked North Dakota State before a crowd of 18,122 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
Pierre Strong's 75-yard rushing touchdown on the second play of the game set the tone for South Dakota State, which improved to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. NDSU slipped to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the conference.
Strong rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns for the Jackrabbits, who controlled the ball for a majority of the first half thanks to a 16-play, 80-yard scoring drive in the second quarter capped by Strong's 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tucker Kraft.
SDSU's Cole Frahm kicked a 32-yard field goal to put the Jacks ahead 24-7 at halftime, and Frahm booted a 45-yarder midway through the third quarter for a 27-7 lead after the Bison fumbled away the opening possession of the second half.
North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller racked up a career-high 277 yards of total offense in the loss. Miller had a team-high 13 carries and career-high 59 yards rushing while going 15-for-23 passing for 218 yards, also career highs.
Nov. 13: NDSU 49, Youngstown State 17
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Fifth-ranked North Dakota State claimed its 10th Missouri Valley championship with a win over Youngstown State at a cold and blustery Stambaugh Stadium.
North Dakota State (9-1, 6-1 MVFC) scored five touchdowns of 40-plus yards and rushed for 454 yards while outgaining Youngstown State 623-288 in total yards. The Penguins (2-7), ranked 12th in the FCS in rushing, managed just 59 yards on the ground as the Bison defense recorded five sacks.
Hunter Luepke scored on a 49-yard run, Christian Watson caught a 71-yard touchdown pass from Cam Miller, TaMerik Williams scored on runs of 1 and 50 yards, Jalen Bussey had a 61-yard TD run and TK Marshall closed out the game with an 84-yard TD run.
Marshall finished with a game-high 146 rushing yards on three carries, including a 60-yard carry in the fourth quarter. Williams finished with a career-high 137 yards on 18 carries, the most totes by a Bison running back this season.
Nov. 20: NDSU 52, South Dakota 24
FARGO — Fourth-ranked North Dakota State locked up sole possession of the Missouri Valley championship with a win over 16th-ranked South Dakota in the annual Harvest Bowl game before a crowd of 16,252.
North Dakota State rushed for 303 yards and six touchdowns — matching the number of rushing touchdowns allowed by South Dakota in its first 10 games of the season. NDSU had nine ball carriers combine to average 6.4 yards per carry.
Jalen Bussey rushed five times for a game-high 62 yards including a 20-yard touchdown, and TaMerik Williams had 12 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Kobe Johnson rushed 13 times for 55 yards and a TD, and Christian Watson had three carries for 52 yards.
Williams scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 12-play, 62-yard opening drive for NDSU, and the Bison scored touchdowns on their first four possessions to jump out to a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Bison had a pair of one-play scoring drives on a career-long 75-yard reception by Phoenix Sproles and Watson's 43-yard run.
Dec. 4: NDSU 38, Southern Illinois 7
FARGO — TaMerik Williams rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 2 seed North Dakota State to a 38-7 home win over Southern Illinois in the second round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship before a crowd of 12,557.
North Dakota State advanced to the FCS quarterfinals for the 12th straight year, where the Bison (11-1) will face No. 7 seed East Tennessee State. The Buccaneers (11-1) rallied from a 14-point deficit in the final 90 seconds to beat Kennesaw State 32-31 in the second round.
Williams averaged 6.6 yards on 17 carries for NDSU, which rushed for 389 yards and converted 9 of 13 third down attempts while controlling the time of possession for almost 38 minutes. Quarterback Quincy Patterson was NDSU's second-leading rusher with 84 yards on seven carries including a 32-yard touchdown run.
North Dakota State scored on each of its first four possessions all on drives of nine or more plays. Southern Illinois only had the ball for 8:27 in the first half.
Dec. 11: NDSU 27, East Tennessee State 3
FARGO, N.D. - North Dakota State limited the nation's leading rusher to 35 yards and the No. 2-seeded Bison defeated seventh-seeded East Tennessee State 27-3 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division I Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 11.
NDSU (12-1) advanced to host No. 3 seed James Madison, which beat sixth-seeded Montana 28-6 on Friday night. The NDSU-JMU game will be rematch of the 2016 semifinal in Fargo, which remains the Bison's only home loss in 12 FCS postseasons.
ETSU (11-2) managed only 66 net rushing yards with its dual 1,000-yard backs Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors going for 35 and 34 yards, respectively. Quarterback Tyler Riddell went 16 of 32 passing for 92 yards as NDSU held a 401-165 advantage in total offense.
Safety Michael Tutsie made a team-high six tackles for North Dakota State and had two passes defended. His interception midway through the third quarter set up a Bison touchdown four plays later as NDSU built a 20-0 lead.
East Tennessee State's only trip into the red zone came on the next possession after recovering their own punt that deflected off a Bison player.
Dec. 18: NDSU 20, James Madison 14
FARGO, N.D. - Hunter Luepke had 199 all-purpose yards and North Dakota State's defense got two late stops as No. 2-seeded Bison beat No. 3 seed James Madison in the semifinals of the NCAA Division I Football Championship before a crowd of 16,550.
Cornerback Destin Talbert made a leaping one-handed interception in the end zone with 3:05 left in the game, and defensive linemen Javier Derritt and Logan McCormick combined for a sack and pass breakup on the final two plays of the game to send NDSU (13-1) to its ninth national championship game in 11 years.
James Madison (12-2) came back from a 13-0 deficit with a pair of third quarter touchdowns. Cole Johnson connected with Antwane Wells Jr. for a 13-yard score to cap a 13-play, 80-yard drive to open the second half, and Devin Ravenel caught a 4-yard TD pass with 1:26 late in the third to put the Dukes ahead 14-13.
Luepke accounted for 65 yards on the ensuing possession including a 35-yard pass from Cam Miller and a 4-yard rush before Miller hit Luepke with a 22-yard touchdown pass to put NDSU ahead 20-14 with 13:44 left in the game.
Luepke finished with a game-high 19 carries for 110 yards and made three receptions for 89 yards. He was the first player to lead the Bison in both rushing and receiving since Christian Watson did it in the 2019 semifinal win against Montana State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.