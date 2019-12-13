Live coverage as the fifth-seeded Montana State Bobcats (10-3) host Ohio Valley Conference champion Austin Peay (11-3) in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs Dec. 13, 2019, at Bobcat Stadium.
PREGAME: Coming off a 47-21 victory over Albany in the second-round of the FCS playoffs last week, Montana State looks to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 1984 with a victory tonight over Austin Peay.
The Governors, from Clarksville, Tennessee, blew out Furman at home in the first round and upset Sacramento State on the road in the second round last week, which were the first playoff wins in program history. The Govs, led by first-year coach Mark Hudspeth, captured their first Ohio Valley Conference title this season for the first time since 1977.
Austin Peay QB JaVaughn Craig threw for 204 yards, rushed for 164 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns last week in the victory over Sacramento State.
Montana State quarterback Tucker Rovig played his best game of the season last week against Albany, completing a career-high 24 passes with 279 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bobcats will again be without Troy Andersen, who is in street clothes and again wearing a brace on his right knee. Andersen hasn't played since Nov. 16 at UC Davis. MSU right tackle Connor Wood might play tonight for the first time since Nov. 2, though Jake Sessions is expected to start.
The winner of tonight's game will advance to the semifinals to face either North Dakota State, winner of seven national championships this decade, or Illinois State next week.
FIRST QUARTER: The Bobcats receive the opening kickoff, and Logan Jones returns it to the 31-yard line. On their third play, tailback Isaiah Ifanse races 60 yards to the end zone to put the Bobcats ahead 7-0 with 13:38 on the clock. Austin Peay incurs a personal foul penalty on its first series and must punt from deep in its own territory. But Travis Jonsen fumbles on a hit by Austin Peay's Trent Taylor, and the ball is recovered by Isaiah Norman. After review the original call is reversed and the Governors take over.
The Bobcats force another punt as Govs QB JaVaughn Craig loses yards on a 3rd-and-short draw play. MSU QB Tucker Rovig throws deep to Kevin Kassis, and Austin Peay is called for pass interference. But MSU's possession doesn't last and Jered Padmos punts the ball away. Bobcats CB Tyrel Thomas comes off the edge on a blitz and sacks Craig for an 11-yard loss. The Govs are then forced to punt again.
The Bobcats take over at midfield following the punt with 6:16 on the clock. MSU moves inside Austin Peay's 30, but is flagged for a false start on second down. On 3rd and 17, Rovig runs to the 27, which sets up a 45-yard field goal attempt by Tristan Bailey, which splits the uprights with 1:52 left in the quarter. SCORE: Montana State 10, Austin Peay 0
SECOND QUARTER: On a 3rd-and-12 play, Rovig hits Travis Jonsen cutting over the middle for the first down. On the next play Rovig finds Jonsen over the top for 43 yards inside the Austin Peay 10, but it is called incomplete upon official review. Later in the possession, Rovig finds tight end Derryk Snell on a flea-flicker play, but that is called back on an illegal man downfield penalty. The Bobcats eventually punt.
Craig finds DeAngelo Wilson for a big gainer on a screen pass, but after another official review, it is ruled that the ball skimmed the turf and it is ad incomplete pass. The Govs are again forced to punt as Craig throws it away on 3rd down with 7:50 before halftime.
The Bobcats punt again after getting behind the sticks due to an illegal block penalty. The Govs march into MSU territory, keeping the drive alive on a run by Baniko Harley on 4th down. That eventually leads to a 33-yard field goal by Logan Birchfield to get Austin Peay on the board with 56 seconds left before halftime. SCORE: Montana State 10, Austin Peay 3
THIRD QUARTER: Brayden Konkol intercepts a Craig pass on the first possession of the second half and the Bobcats take possession near midfield. Ifanse then breaks off a 38-yard run on 4th and short, which leads to a 6-yard touchdown pass from Rovig to Kevin Kassis and a 17-3 lead.
On the Bobcats' next possession, a screen pass to Logan Jones and a 19-yard run by Ifanse sets the ball up inside the Governors' 10. Later, Ifanse lobs the ball to defensive lineman Jason Scrempos for a 2-yard touchdown pass out of the wildcat formation.
The Governors fake a punt, as punter Devin Stewart hits Josh Alexander for 24 yards. But that drive eventually stalls. Rovig then finds Coy Steel on a 30-yard pass down the sideline. SCORE: Montana State 24, Austin Peay 3
FOURTH QUARTER: Bailey later misses a 41-yard field goal attempt. Craig then finds Wilson for a 76-yard touchdown pass. Craig was flushed out to the right and heaved a bomb to Wilson, who caught the ball in stride and ran untouched to the end zone to make it 24-10.
The Bobcats are forced to punt again with 11:04 to go. Craig completes a pass for the Govs' first 3rd-down conversion of the night. But Austin Peay later punts after a false start penalty on 4th down, except the Bobcats are called for roughing the kicker. MSU's defense snuffs out the possession, though, as Tyrel Thomas intercepts Craig near the 30-yard line. Bailey then misses a 37-yard field goal try.
Bryce Sterk then recovers a fumble for MSU with 1:14 remaining, which puts the game away. The Bobcats advance to the semifinals for the first time since 1984.
FINAL SCORE: Montana State 24, Austin Peay 10
