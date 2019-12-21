Live coverage as the fifth-seeded Montana State Bobcats (11-3) visit top-ranked North Dakota State (14-0) in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs Dec. 21, 2019, at the Fargodome.
PREGAME: Montana State makes its first appearance in the Division I semifinals in 35 years when it faces FCS powerhouse North Dakota State today at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota. The winner will advance to the national championship game Jan. 11 in Frisco, Texas.
The Bobcats (11-3) are coming off a 24-10 victory in the quarterfinal round over Austin Peay, sending them to the semis for the first time since 1984, the year of their last national championship.
NDSU (14-0) gutted out a 9-3 victory over Illinois State in the quarterfinals last week to advance to its ninth straight semifinal appearance. North Dakota State, winner of 35 consecutive games, is trying to capture its third national championship in a row and its eighth title since 2011.
Kickoff is at noon Mountain time. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
It appeared before the game that MSU linebacker/quarterback Troy Andersen was going to try to play. Andersen has been dealing with multiple injuries, including to his right knee, and hasn’t suited up since a 27-17 victory at UC Davis on Nov. 16.
FIRST QUARTER: North Dakota State wins the toss and defers to the second half. MSU's Logan Jones makes a fair catch in the end zone and the Bobcats begin their first drive on the 25. The offense gains 3 yards on the possession and the Cats punt. NDSU moves the chains on third down with a short pass from QB Trey Lance. The Bison eventually move inside MSU's 20, and from there Lance runs into the end zone for a 8-yard score to put NDSU up 7-0. It was a 12-play drive that ate up nearly seven minutes of clock.
The Bobcats move the sticks on their next possession but are ultimately forced to punt, and NDSU takes over again on its own 11 after a holding penalty on the return. Lance completes a pass to move the chains on third down but the Bison eventually must punt on their next series. A 26-yard run on sweep by Mark Estes and a 39-yard catch and run by tailback Isaiah Ifanse set the Bobcats up with a first and goal at the end of the quarter. SCORE: North Dakota State 7, Montana State 0
SECOND QUARTER: MSU's Kevin Kassis gets the ball on a fake reverse and takes it inside the 1. The Bobcats are stopped on their next two plays, and coach Jeff Choate elects to go for it. After a timeout, Travis Jonsen takes the snap, fakes the ball on sweep motion and scores easily. Game is tied, 7-7. But the tie score doesn't last, as Lance hits wideout Christian Watson for a 75-yard TD pass down the sideline to put the Bison up 14-7. The Bobcats then go three and out on their next possession.
On NDSU's next play, Watson takes a sweep 70 yards for another touchdown. The Bison convert a two-point play to take a 22-7 advantage. After another punt, NDSU converts two fourth downs in Bobcat territory on their next possession, and the drive culminates with a quick 6-yard TD pass from Lance to Jimmy Kepouros and a 29-7 lead with 24 seconds left. SCORE: North Dakota State 29, Montana State 7
THIRD QUARTER: The Bison are forced to punt on their first series. Ifanse takes a pitch and rumbles 28 yards to set MSU up at midfield, but the Bobcats have to punt after QB Tucker Rovig is swarmed and brought down.
The Bison fumble on their next series and defensive lineman Chase Benson recovers. That leads to a 41-yard touchdown pass from Rovig to Kassis down the right side of the field, which pulls the Bobcats within 29-14 with 6:27 left. But NDSU answers as Lance escapes pressure, runs to his right and finds Dimitri Williams for a 73-yard TD down the sideline. SCORE: North Dakota State 36, Montana State 14
FOURTH QUARTER: A 44-yard run by Kobe Johnson leads to a 6-yard touchdown run by Lance and a 42-14 lead (after a failed two-point attempt). Rovig is then intercepted by Bison safety Michael Tutsie, but Griffin Crosa later misses a 26-yard field goal attempt.
FINAL SCORE: North Dakota State 42, Montana State 14
