BOZEMAN — Ravi Alston Jr.’s eyes lit up when he thought back to Christmas Day 2007.
He woke up that morning in his Los Angeles-area home and was greeted by a bounty of gifts: about 20 video games and several pairs of shoes, all purchased by his father.
The younger Alston reacted with the fluorescent glee any 8-year-old would feel in that situation. He also asked, “Why?”
“That was like the best Christmas I've ever had in my life, and I was so confused,” Alston Jr. told 406mtsports.com last week. “I was like, ‘I’ve never had anything like this before ever. Why am I getting spoiled?’”
Ravi Alston Sr. continued to shower his son with love over the next several months, most memorably when he pulled Alston Jr. out of school and took him to the beach, Disneyland or some other fun place.
It took Alston Jr. years to understand why his father made all of those generous gestures. The elder Alston was on dialysis in 2007 and 2008. The question wasn’t if he would die of kidney failure, but when.
Armed with that knowledge, Alston Sr. chose to spend as much time with his son as possible during his remaining days.
“He seemed at peace,” Alston Jr. said.
His initial shock and pain morphed into motivation. Alston Sr.’s memory has guided his son off the field and fueled his successful college football career, first at Saint John’s University and now at Montana State.
The wide receiver’s eyes shined as he talked about his dad, and no tears sneaked out of them. He, too, seemed at peace.
“I think about him, what he would want, and I don't think he'd want me to be sad,” Alston Jr. said. “So I just do things to the best of my ability. For him.”
‘The core of our family’
Like his son, Ravi Alston Sr. grew up playing sports in Southern California, mainly basketball. He then enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Persian Gulf War, in both Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.
Alston Jr. doesn’t know all of the specifics, but he believes his father’s kidneys failed because he was exposed to chemical weapons during his brief time in the Middle East. Doctors feared he would die shortly after he returned from the war, said Alston Jr., who hasn’t dealt with any related health issues.
Alston Sr. lived nearly twice as long as initially expected. He married twice, and his second wife birthed Alston Jr.
The younger Alston described his father as “a fighter” and “a great family man.” The Alston house always hosted holiday get-togethers mainly because of Alston Sr.’s outgoing, generous nature.
“He was kind of the core of our family. A great leader, great man,” Alston Jr. said. “I wish I could’ve gotten to spend more time with him.”
Alston Jr. woke up on July 15, 2008, to a house full of somber relatives. His mother, Tyrisa, pulled him aside and broke the news: his dad had died at the age of 40.
The question that ringed around Alston Jr.’s head was, “Why?” He was too young to fully understand mortality, let alone why the man he saw days earlier was suddenly gone forever. Alston Jr. noticed breakouts on his father’s skin and extra pounds on his frame. He knew his dad was on dialysis, though he didn’t know what that meant.
Alston Jr.’s initial confusion turned into sad realization. He began to look at those video games, shoes and school day trips in a different light.
“I cried for months,” Alston Jr. said.
Alston Jr. vividly remembers the last time he saw his father.
The two Ravis and Tyrisa drove to LAX early one morning in mid-July 2008. Alston Sr. had a family funeral to attend somewhere in the South (Alston Jr. forgets exactly where). Tyrisa told Alston Jr. to say bye, but he couldn’t muster the energy to say anything or give a goodbye hug. He went back into the car and fell asleep, figuring he’d see his dad again in a few days.
Before he entered the airport, Alston Sr. told his son he loved him. He died days later, thousands of miles away, in his sleep.
“Can't take any moment for granted,” Alston Jr. said.
Carrying the name
A date constantly comes to mind when Alston Jr. thinks about his father, and it’s not July 15, 2008. It’s March 24, 1968: his father’s birth date.
Alston Jr. put the shortened version — “3.24.68” — in his Instagram and Twitter biographies. He also writes it on the wrist tape he wears during every football game.
“Everything that I do, I have him in the back of my mind,” he said. “I have his name, so I have to represent that accordingly. Me being the last Alston in my family — the last male Alston in my family — I have to carry the last name.”
Alston Jr. was overlooked by many colleges coming out of Vista Murrieta High School, which sent multiple receivers to Football Bowl Subdivision teams. One of them, Khalil Shakir, starred at Boise State and has made six catches for 112 yards and a touchdown with the Buffalo Bills this season, his first in the NFL.
Alston Jr. ended up at Saint John’s University, a Division III school in Minnesota, and became a two-time All-American. His mix of production, skills, quickness and size (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) put him on the radar of NFL scouts.
Division I programs also took notice when Alston Jr. entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season. One of them was Montana State, which had a need after graduating two of its starting receivers, Lance McCutcheon (now a Los Angeles Ram) and Nate Stewart.
Alston Jr. chose the Bobcats because they gave him a chance to showcase his ability against higher level competition. He also wanted to win, and he trusted that would happen on a team that made last year’s Football Championship Subdivision title game.
MSU (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky) is ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 heading into Saturday’s conference clash with No. 5 Weber State, and Alston Jr. has played a key role in every game. The graduate transfer is second on the Cats in receptions (19) and receiving yards (262), and he provided one of the highlights of the season: a diving 29-yard catch in the season-opening Gold Rush game.
What a grab by Ravi Alston to keep moving the chains!#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/kTVFXepQM8— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 4, 2022
MSU’s run-heavy offense requires receivers to sacrifice numbers for success, and Alston Jr. has done that happily. Long touchdown runs from Elijah Elliott against Eastern Washington and Sean Chambers against UC Davis were made possible by Alston Jr.’s excellent downfield blocks.
First TD of the season for @ElijahElliott18 🔥#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/RgZ5Dx6DQo— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 24, 2022
Former Wyoming QB Sean Chambers has resurfaced at Montana State. Still a great athlete. pic.twitter.com/bAea5DRtJq— Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) October 19, 2022
“Ravi could go a whole game and not get a ball, and you're not going to hear a word,” MSU wide receivers coach Justin Udy said Monday, adding, “He's a very intelligent guy. He understands football, has a high football IQ. He's not one of those ‘me’ guys. He's all about team.”
Alston Jr. graduated from Saint John’s last year with a degree in global business leadership, and he’s pursuing a master’s degree in marketing at MSU.
He gave credit to others for all of his accomplishments, and his mother tops the list of supporters. Tyrisa moved out to Minnesota to stay close to Ravi, and she currently lives in Bozeman for the same reason.
“He’s just got a great head on his shoulders,” Udy said. “His family has done a great job with him.”
It’s not hard for Alston Jr. to maintain his unselfish, positive attitude. All he has to do is look at the back of his jersey and the tape on his wrists.
“You have a choice to make: you can either ask, ‘Why me?’ or you can go out there and just do your thing,” Alston Jr. said. “My ‘why’ is my father. I play to make him proud.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.