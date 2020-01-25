BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball team is finding all kinds of ways to stay on top of the Big Sky Conference standings.
An efficient fourth quarter allowed MSU to hold off Idaho State for a 67-59 victory Saturday at Worthington Arena.
The Bobcats, who have now won four straight games, shot 54% (7 of 13) and made 11 of 13 free throws in the final period to close out the Bengals. MSU improved to 12-6 overall and 8-1 in the league to remain alone atop the Big Sky.
Senior fowrard Fallyn Freije led the Bobcats with 15 points and eight rebounds, while freshman guard Darian White added 12 points. Oliana Squires, who has been hampered with an ankle injury, came off the bench to add 13 points for MSU.
“I thought our starters got us out to a great start,” Bobcats coach Tricia Binford said in a press release. “We were able to get the lead and I think that really helped with our composure. We just settled in and played a very steady, consistent game.”
Callie Bourne led Idaho State with 15 points. Dora Goles had 13 points while hitting three of the Bengals' six 3-pointers.
With the win, the Bobcats completed their second consecutive weekend sweep, after blowing out Weber State 81-52 on Thursday and overcoming Eastern Washington 89-85 in double overtime on Jan. 18.
MSU travels to play rival Montana in Missoula on Saturday.
