BOZEMAN — As Harald Frey drove the lane late in Thursday’s game at Worthington Arena, every South Dakota State player drew toward the senior guard from Oslo, Norway.
But Frey, doing what he always does, found a way to burn the Jackrabbits.
Frey dished the ball to Montana State teammate Mychael Paulo in the corner for a wide-open 3-pointer that gave the Bobcats a five-point lead with 23 seconds left. This turned out to be the key moment in what was ultimately a 77-70 victory, the Bobcats’ sixth win in their first nine games under first-year coach Danny Sprinkle.
It was a simple but perfectly executed basketball play. And when the ball splashed through the net, the 4,877 MSU fans in attendance erupted.
“When his moment came he stepped up and knocked down the big shot,” Frey said of Paulo. “That really won us the game.”
How about that ending!? Mychael with a big shot, defensive stop, then Harry finds Paulo on the other end for the slam.— Montana State Men’s Basketball (@MSUBobcatsMBB) December 6, 2019
That's a dub. #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/lGw9UdkXbJ
There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the MSU men’s basketball program right now, and the victory did nothing to quell the commotion.
South Dakota State has been one of the top mid-major programs in the country over the course of the decade, with two wins in the NCAA tournament and five trips to the big dance in that span.
It was a victory that can’t be understated.
Sprinkle, beloved in Bozeman and in various circles across the state during his career as a star guard for both MSU and Helena High in the 1990s, is still very early into his tenure as head coach.
He was hired from his previous stint as an assistant at Cal State Fullerton to replace former coach Brian Fish after last season.
But positive results have come quickly.
MSU opened its season with an eight-point loss at Top 25 Utah State but then reeled off four straight wins, including a 3-0 run to win a tournament at UNC Greensboro. Frey’s half-court buzzer-beater to beat UNCG in the second game of that tourney was a major highlight, and served as the No. 1 top play on SportsCenter that night.
All the while, a new cast of characters has seemed to mesh quicker than anticipated, with transfers Paulo, fellow guard Amin Adamu and forward Jubrile Belo integrating with the likes of Frey, big man Devin Kirby and wings Ladan Ricketts and Zeke Quinlan.
Placing a primary onus on defensive effort and energy, Sprinkle came to MSU to shoot life into a program that hasn’t won a postseason Big Sky title or played in the NCAA tournament in 24 years.
For Sprinkle — who typically gets the biggest applause of anyone in pregame announcements — the early prosperity has come as no surprise.
“It’s good. It’s what we expect,” Sprinkle said after Thursday’s victory. “I tell these guys, I expect to win every game we play. I feel like we have the talent. If we guard and do the things that we’re supposed to do toughness-wise and get all the loose balls, we’re going to have a chance to win every game.
“I think the guys are believing that. They deserve it. They’re the ones winning these games. Mychael Paulo’s the one making the shot, Harald Frey’s the one making the half-courter. Their energy and their belief is what’s impressed me.”
Friday mood.#UBUNTU x #GotYour6 pic.twitter.com/pZMGzb8dGu— Montana State Men’s Basketball (@MSUBobcatsMBB) December 6, 2019
It seems MSU’s fans are impressed, as well.
The crowd that came out to watch the South Dakota State served as MSU’s largest nonconference attendance at Worthington Arena since Dec. 30, 1997, when the Bobcats beat San Diego 77-61 in front of 5,477 fans.
There was a large student contingent on hand on Thursday, with Sprinkle estimating between 600 and 700 coeds came out to watch.
“It definitely felt like a Big Sky atmosphere. I thought they did a great job bringing the energy we needed,” Frey said. “The fans in general, I thought they did an awesome job sticking with us and being loud. I thought that helped us a lot.”
“We want them back. Even more, too. Bring everyone.”
The size of the crowd — and the precedent it sets — should be an indication of the belief MSU fans have in one of their own resuscitating the program.
It wasn’t unlike what the Bobcats typically drew during Sprinkle’s career as a player.
“Their support is huge,” Sprinkle said. “I went and talked to some of the fraternities last week and told them how important they are for us, football, women’s basketball, volleyball. They give you that extra energy to push through those last five minutes when you’re just dog tired. And they were incredible tonight.”
Of course, there’s no telling how this season will end up for the Bobcats.
MSU hits the road again to play North Dakota State on Dec. 16 and Cal State Bakersfield on Dec. 19, two tough games before returning home to open Big Sky Conference play Dec. 28 versus Sacramento State.
In the end, the Bobcats will be judged by how they perform within the league, which isn’t lost on Sprinkle.
“We’ve got to keep improving,” Sprinkle said. “Our young guys, they’re going to keep improving. I’ve got to find a way to keep getting them minutes, throwing them in here and there. Because we’re going to need them during conference.
“But they’re practicing hard. I can tell they’re getting better in practice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.