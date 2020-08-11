BOZEMAN – Montana State volleyball coach Daniel Jones remembers five months ago like it was yesterday. On a day that normally sends triskaidekaphobians into hiding, Jones said goodbye to his squad and wished them a happy spring break.
Little did he know that Friday, March 13, would be the last time he would take the court with his team in Shroyer Gym for a lengthy period.
On Monday afternoon, the Bobcats assembled in Shroyer. It had the feel of a normal opening day, minus the masks and social distancing.
“It was a great feeling,” Jones said. “Everyone was super excited to be back together. It was a high-energy day.”
Montana State was just wrapping up off-season drills before the March break when the athletic world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bobcats were building on one of their best seasons in the past 15 years.
“After five months, we had some rust,” Jones said after his team’s 2½ hour practice. “However, the attitude and effort were spot-on. We have certainly increased our commitment, toughness and selflessness, which was great to see. To go beyond what we accomplished last fall, we need to increase our levels.”
The Bobcats return five seniors, who Jones said entered Monday’s practice with a ‘determined drive and enthusiasm.’ In all, MSU returns 11 letterwinners, five starters and five newcomers.
“The new kids are exactly what we recruited," Jones said. "They brought a lot of good energy.”
MSU is scheduled to open its season Sept. 18 when it hosts Montana in Shroyer Gym. The Bobcats will play a conference-only schedule as its usual three non-conference tournaments, which were slated for late August and early September, were canceled.
“We’re running at normal for this time of year,” Jones said. “We’ll have a few more weeks to prepare for the opener. The players have done a fantastic job adjusting and we’ll continue work on all of our skill sets, with a focus on communication, attitude and effort.”
Monday’s practice had a little different look as cleaning nets, poles and balls, and using two water bottles per athlete spread around the Shroyer Gym floor, became part of a new daily routine.
“We’re happy to have all 16 together in the same place,” Jones said. “We’ll take each day as it comes and be grateful for the opportunity.”
