BOZEMAN — When the Montana State football team has defeated Idaho, the margins have usually been close.
The last time MSU beat the Vandals by more than eight points was 1978, a 57-21 rout in Moscow, Idaho. The Bobcats have beaten Idaho by more than one score eight total times in their series, which dates back to 1905. Idaho has a 25-18-1 record against MSU.
The No. 3-ranked Bobcats (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky) are about 20-point favorites to beat the Vandals (3-6, 2-4) when they meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. MSU would like to cruise past Idaho for the first time in a long time. Idaho would like to end the Bobcats’ eight-game winning streak.
Here are five things to watch in MSU’s final regular-season home game, which will be televised on ABC stations across Montana and SWX in Billings, streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on the Bobcat Radio Network and msubobcats.com.
It’s a trap?
In his press conference Monday, MSU head coach Brent Vigen said that the concept of a “trap game” is “probably media-driven.” He said the line in a joking tone, but there’s almost certainly some truth to it.
A trap game is when a favorite overlooks its inferior opponent because, generally, it is more focused on a bigger game in the near future. The idea makes sense, but it’s almost impossible to prove. Players and coaches rarely admit that they looked past an opponent, and no one can read their minds.
The trap game narrative could simply be a product of confirmation bias. People often forget about the majority of games that favorites win easily, and they often downplay the many other factors that contributed to the upset.
Vigen, however, didn’t totally dismiss the trap game theory.
“If you don’t have a mature team and you’re coaching ahead, you’re trying to get two things accomplished at once, yeah, I think it can occur,” he said.
Idaho is a classic trap game foe. MSU is coming off a 23-30 win at then-No. 5 Eastern Washington. Next week is the Brawl of the Wild. After that is the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Saturday’s game is at home. It’s senior day.
Neither Vigen nor defensive coordinator Freddie Banks think their team will fall into a trap.
“We’re going to honor (the seniors), but we don’t want this to be our last time playing in Bobcat Stadium,” Banks said Monday. “I told them, ‘Screw your senior day.’ We’ll have dinner and celebrate after. We’ve got a game to win.”
Banks talked glowingly about the Vandals and stressed that they won’t be an easy team to beat. He and Vigen were pleased with the EWU win but focused more on the things MSU needs to improve. A loss Saturday could erase their chances to win the Big Sky title and get one of the top playoff seeds.
The only point spread the Bobcats haven’t covered this season was 23 ½ over Idaho State on Oct. 23, which was one week before their bye and two before the EWU game (EWU was a 4 ½-point favorite). They beat ISU 27-9, and they might’ve covered if not for several injuries and some early struggles from the offense.
“We understand that in our league, anybody can beat anybody,” Vigen said. “Our team has understood how to go about our business every week, and I would expect this week to be no different.”
Idaho’s running game
Idaho’s Roshaun Johnson rushed for 174 yards and a program-record six touchdowns on 30 carries (5.8 ypc) in a 42-24 win over Southern Utah last week. The redshirt junior, who was named Big Sky offensive player of the week, now has 375 rushing yards on the season.
Johnson’s teammate Zach Borisch has run for 368 yards, and Elisha Cummings has 351 (99 against SUU). Those two and Johnson have carried the ball between 65 and 76 times this season.
As a team, the Vandals have rushed 349 times for 1,627 yards (4.7 ypc), the 25th-most in the FCS and third-most in the Big Sky behind MSU and UC Davis.
The Bobcats have the FCS’ second-best scoring defense (behind North Dakota State) and the 11th-best total defense. But they’re 28th in rushing defense, so if Idaho is going to have any offensive success, it will probably find it on the ground.
Then again, MSU might force the Vandals to pass more, and that has not been a strength. Idaho’s quarterbacks have combined to complete 151 of 250 passes (60%) for 1,828 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
MSU’s start
Last week’s game at EWU was the third straight in which MSU fell behind in the first quarter and didn’t lead going into the second: 7-7 through one quarter at Weber State on Oct. 15, 3-0 against ISU and 13-7 at EWU.
Those slow starts obviously didn’t sink the Bobcats, and they could easily overcome an early deficit against Idaho. But that’s not a trend they’d like to continue going into the Brawl and the playoffs.
MSU would also like to build a big early lead against the Vandals so it can rest its starters in the second half and be a little fresher going to Missoula next Saturday.
MSU’s substitutions
Perhaps the Bobcats will try to keep their players fresh regardless of the point differential on Saturday.
Vigen said all of MSU’s starters are on track to play against Idaho, but that doesn’t mean they’re all 100% healthy. Few players are at this point of the season.
While the Bobcats aren’t overlooking Idaho, they know bigger games are coming up. The ISU game provided evidence that MSU can beat the Vandals without playing all of its best players.
As a result, MSU might substitute starters out more than usual, or even sit them for all four quarters. The Bobcats didn’t announce the absences of five key players until shortly before the ISU game began.
Tre Walker
MSU’s strong ground game, led by Walter Payton Award Watch List running back Isaiah Ifanse, will go up against one of the Big Sky’s best linebackers.
Walker was an all-American and a first-team all-Big Sky recipient during the spring season, and he made the all-Big Sky second team in 2019. The junior has recorded 89 tackles (three for loss), two sacks and a forced fumble this fall. The tackle total is second in the Big Sky (behind Cal Poly’s Matt Shotwell) and 14th in the FCS.
