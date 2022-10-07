BOZEMAN — The Idaho State football team doesn’t have to dig deep for incentives to win Saturday’s game at Montana State.
ISU fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in Big Sky Conference play after a spirited home loss to No. 3 Montana last week. The Bengals are 10-31-1 against MSU in Bozeman, including a 27-9 defeat on Oct. 23, 2021. That was the first game against MSU for ISU defensive line coach Byron Hout and defensive back Tylor Bohannon, who both were Bobcats before joining the Bengals. ISU wide receiver Christian Fredericksen will face his brother, MSU freshman linebacker Logan Fredericksen, for the first time on Saturday.
No. 4-ranked MSU (4-1, 2-0) is a 23 ½-point favorite to win Saturday’s homecoming game. If the Cats prevail, they’ll match their school record for consecutive home wins (16).
Saturday's game will be televised on MTN (CBS stations in Montana), streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on the Bobcat Radio Network, the Varsity Network and msubobcats.com.
Here are five things to watch:
Rylan Ortt
Saturday’s game will be Ortt’s first since MSU’s Football Championship Subdivision semifinal win over South Dakota State in December. The redshirt sophomore strong safety from Missoula missed the FCS championship game and the first five of this season serving a suspension for failing a drug test, according to MSU head coach Brent Vigen.
In Ortt’s place have been senior Arizona transfer Rhedi Short and sophomore Kendric Bailey, who transferred to MSU from Sacramento City College before last season. Vigen said Short and Bailey have “played OK.”
“We’ll look at playing him a lot,” Vigen said Monday, referring to Ortt. “We’ve missed him, honestly.”
Ball security
The factors that go into a big college football upset are complex, yet often simple: just look at the turnover column.
The margin of ISU’s loss to Montana would’ve been more than one score if UM quarterback Lucas Johnson didn’t lose a fumble at the goal line with 8 minutes, 43 seconds left at Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho. It was one of three Grizzly turnovers (not including two turnovers on downs) in the game, while the Bengals coughed it up once (not including two turnovers on downs).
ISU has forced 13 fumbles this season and recovered six, tied for the eighth-most recovered fumbles in the FCS and just two behind leader McNeese State. The Bengals have only lost two fumbles. Their turnovers lost and turnovers gained are equal (seven).
MSU, meanwhile, has a minus-1 turnover margin through five games. Cats cornerback James Campbell nabbed the first interception of his career for the only turnover of last week’s 41-24 win over UC Davis, but MSU quarterback Sean Chambers threw a couple of interceptable passes. That game might’ve turned out differently if Davis forced a turnover.
The Cats can lose the turnover battle and still beat ISU, but they’d prefer not to sow that seed.
Taco Dowler
ISU is tied for 103rd out of 123 FCS teams with 15 yards allowed per punt return (Big Sky team Cal Poly is last at 34.67). MSU is 12th in the FCS with 17.17 yards per punt return on six attempts, all from Taco Dowler, who is sixth among individual FCS returners.
Most of Dowler’s average comes from a punt he returned 67 yards for a touchdown against Morehead State in Week 2. ISU has allowed two punt return TDs this season.
The Bengals can ill afford to allow Dowler, a Billings West graduate, to break off a big return if they want to win their first game of the season. Knowing those punt coverage numbers, ISU might ask Ian Hershey to punt away from the speedy true freshman. If that happens, Dowler can affect the game in a more subtle way: by forcing short punts that give the Cats good field position.
MSU’s guards
MSU started the same five offensive linemen in the first four games: center Justus Perkins, left guard JT Reed, left tackle Rush Reimer, right guard Cole Sain and right tackle Marcus Wehr. Last week, Omar Aigbedion started in place of Reed.
The change didn’t deviate much from MSU’s pre-UC Davis plan. Aigbedion played significantly in previous games, mainly at right guard, where he also lined up on Saturday as Reed saw many snaps in his usual left spot. Aigbedion, Sain and Reed have formed a guard rotation that’s likely to continue against ISU.
Perhaps one of those guards has solidified a more permanent role after his coaches watched film of the Davis game and went through another week of practice. Saturday’s game will offer a window into those guards’ behind-the-scenes progress, or lack thereof.
“I really try to see guys as above the line or below the line, meaning, ‘Hey, if you're above the line, you're good enough for us to win games, which means we need to find a way to get you in the game.’ That's the only way you can develop, really, is to play football,” MSU offensive line coach Brian Armstrong told 406mtsports.com on Monday. “Hopefully that's something we can do more of at every position, not just guard, as we move along to develop guys and build depth.”
Red zone
MSU has been a solid red zone team, scoring 22 times on 27 trips inside its opponents’ 20-yard line (51st in the FCS). ISU has only reached the red zone 11 times and has scored in six of those instances, good for 120th in the FCS (Cal Poly is last at 4 of 11).
Kicking field goals probably won’t be enough for the Bengals against a team that is fifth among FCS teams in points per game (42). On the other side of the ball, they’ll try to stop MSU’s trend of scoring more TDs (18) than field goals (four) when it rides into the red zone.
