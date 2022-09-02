BOZEMAN — The last time Montana State lost a football season opener at home was 2000. The 23-14 loss to Humboldt State kicked off an 0-11 season that feels foreign to anyone who’s followed the team since.
Montana State has won eight straight season-opening games at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats will try to extend that streak Saturday night.
The Cats will take on McNeese State, a Southland Conference school in Louisiana, in their first season-opening Gold Rush game since 2018. Montana State is coming off a Football Championship Subdivision runner-up season and are ranked No. 4 in the Stats Perform FCS preseason rankings. McNeese State is unranked and hoping to snap a skid of three straight losing seasons. The Cats are 17 ½-point favorites to win Saturday’s game.
The Cowboys did beat Montana State in their only previous meeting: 21-14 in the first round of the 2002 playoffs, back when the FCS level was called Division I-AA. They beat Montana the following week and advanced to the national title game the week after that. McNeese State lost to Western Kentucky and hasn’t returned to the national championship game since.
Saturday’s game, which begins at 6 p.m., will be televised on ABC Montana stations and SWX in Billings, streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on the Bobcat Radio Network, msubobcats.com and the Varsity Network.
All reserved tickets for Saturday and the other five regular season games at Bobcat Stadium had been purchased by Thursday. It’s the first time Montana State has sold all of its non-standing room only tickets for every home game before the start of a season, according to the athletic department.
Here are five things to watch in the battle of MSUs:
McNeese State’s play calling
McNeese State hired Gary Goff to be its head coach last December, and he brought six assistants with him from his previous school, Division II Valdosta State. The Cowboys also have more incoming transfers (15) than returning starters (14).
The many new faces could be advantageous for McNeese State because they give Montana State little to glean from last year’s McNeese State game film.
The Cats, on the other hand, have most of the same coaches from last season, including second-year head coach Brent Vigen and second-year offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright. Last season’s defensive coordinator Freddie Banks left for Colorado State, but his replacement is no mystery to the Cowboys.
Willie Mack Garza spent the previous two seasons as McNeese State’s safeties coach. Though Garza didn’t run the entire defense like he does now in Bozeman, Goff said he and his team have watched 2021 McNeese State film for potential insight into the 2022 Cats’ defense.
“You want to talk about strange, is watching your team’s defense to come up with a game plan for” Montana State, Goff said with a laugh during a press conference Thursday.
Montana State still runs a 4-2-5 defense, giving the Cowboys even more reasons to feel comfortable with the schemes they’ll see on Saturday. As an underdog, McNeese State might get extra creative with its play calling, and it has had months to pinpoint Montana State’s vulnerable spots.
But the Cats don’t have many vulnerable spots. They also lost 11 starters from last year’s team, and Saturday will be Tommy Mellott’s first regular season start at quarterback, so those relative unknowns combined with any wrinkles to Montana State’s playbook could keep McNeese State guessing throughout the game.
“Garza’s got a lot of close friends still around here in the community, so I’m not naive enough to (not) know that there’s probably been people talking,” Goff said, adding, “I really don’t think there are any advantages or disadvantages to either side right now, to be honest, because they’re doing the same thing we’re doing: trying to do the best we can in game planning and predicting what each team is going to be doing.”
QB reps
Two of McNeese State’s 15 transfers have been locked in a battle for the starting quarterback job.
Georgia Southern transfer Cam Ransom is listed as the Cowboys’ first-string QB, but Goff said he’s not sure if Ransom or backup Knox Kadum — a Virginia Tech transfer — will start Saturday. Both will play, Goff added. Ransom is more of a dual threat than Kadum, but both sophomores are mobile.
Running is also the strength of Montana State’s top two QBs: Mellott and Wyoming transfer Sean Chambers. Mellott has been the clear-cut starter since his FCS playoff heroics last season, but Vigen and Housewright have indicated that Chambers will play a sizable role all season.
The key question is how much each signal caller will play on Saturday. Mellott and Ransom might show why they’re first string, or their backups might steal the show.
Montana State’s transfers
Chambers is one of seven transfers Montana State added in the offseason, and most of the other ones should play throughout Saturday’s game.
Ravi Alston (previously with Saint John’s University) is the Cats’ first-string “X” wide receiver, Clevan Thomas Jr. (Kentucky) will start at the “H” receiver spot and Kaegun Williams (San Diego State) tops the depth chart at running back. Another wideout, Sacramento State transfer Marqui Johnson, is the starting kick returner.
Starting at strong safety will be Rhedi Short, who previously played at Arizona. Air Force transfer Dru Polidore is backing up Simeon Woodard at cornerback.
Montana State’s running game
Williams might start at running back, but his coaches plan to play multiple other players at that position.
Second stringer Lane Sumner and 2021 backup Elijah Elliott should see the field often, and true freshman Jared White could get some carries, Vigen said Monday. Redshirt freshman Garrett Coon might be a factor this fall as well.
Last season, All-American Isaiah Ifanse had to shoulder a heavy load because of injuries to Sumner and Elliott, plus some ineffectiveness from his backups. Ifanse got hurt late in the season and needed knee surgery, which he’s still recovering from (Goff said the Cowboys are "as healthy as a team can be").
No matter when he returns, Montana State will need the other backs to play well if they want to make a deep playoff run. Strong production from those players will not only lead to points, it will help them and Ifanse be as fresh as possible for winter games.
Their success will largely depend on their offensive line. Now-sophomore center Justus Perkins is the only O-lineman who began and finished last season as a starter, but Rush Reimer filled in well for injured right tackle TJ Session (who now plays at Cal) during four games late last season. Reimer will start at left tackle, converted defensive lineman Marcus Wehr is the first-string right tackle, Cole Sain won the right guard starting job and 2020 junior college transfer JT Reed will line up at left guard.
Sain is a junior, and the other four are all sophomores (at least from an eligibility standpoint). Reimer is the only one listed at 300 pounds or heavier.
Taco Dowler
Dowler will be Montana State’s starting punt returner, and the true freshman receiver could be a game changer.
Dowler, whose twin Caden also signed with the Cats, averaged 29.2 yards per kickoff return and 12.9 yards per punt return with the Billings West Golden Bears, according to MaxPreps. He took three kickoffs to the end zone during his career and made many long punt returns, with a long of 65 yards.
Dowler showed “a real steady hand” throughout fall camp, said Vigen, who also praised Dowler’s decision making and ability to get into the open field.
MSU’s 2021 starting punt returner, Coy Steel, suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth game and is still recovering from surgery. Willie Patterson did a serviceable job in Steel’s place but often made punt returns a stressful experience for Montana State fans. Patterson was also the starting “H” receiver and is now the first stringer at “Z,” so taking return duties off his plate should help him from a health and production standpoint.
A strong season from Dowler, who’s currently backing up Thomas at the “H” spot, would make Montana State tough for any FCS team to beat.
