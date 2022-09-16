BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Oregon State football teams will face off for the first time Saturday night, and both teams will travel.
MSU (2-0) and OSU (2-0) will play the nonconference game at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. It’s OSU’s first game in Portland since 1986. The Beavers chose Providence Park — the Portland Timbers’ and Thorns’ home stadium that has a 25,218-person capacity and a turf field — instead of their home Reser Stadium in Corvallis so they could play in front of their Portland-area fans, according to an OSU spokesperson.
OSU plays in the Pac-12, a Power 5 conference in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Beavers received the 32nd-most votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 and are tied for 37th in the coaches poll. They’re coming off their first winning season (7-6) since 2013.
MSU is ranked No. 4 in the Stats Perform Football Championship Subdivision Top 25. The last time MSU beat an FBS team was also the last time it defeated a Power 5 program: 2006, when the Cats won 19-10 over Colorado, then a Big 12 school that now competes in the Pac-12.
OSU is a 14-point favorite to beat MSU.
Saturday's game, which is sold out, will be televised on Pac-12 Networks, streamed on Pac-12 Now and broadcast on the Bobcat Radio Network, the Varsity Network and msubobcats.com.
Here are five things to watch:
Mellott’s decision making
Montana State’s first of five turnovers this season was a fumble from running back Lane Sumner in the opener against McNeese State. The other four giveaways: two interceptions from backup quarterback Sean Chambers, a garbage time fumble from reserve receiver Tayvian Williams (who was playing running back because of injuries) and a fumble from starting QB Tommy Mellott that would’ve been overturned if the play had been reviewed.
Mellott’s only other turnover as a Cat happened in his first start against UT Martin in MSU’s FCS playoff opener last season. He’s rarely, if ever, thrown an interceptable pass, and he’s hardly fumble prone, considering he’s carried the ball 134 times in his career.
Mellott will need to keep making smart, secure decisions on Saturday if MSU wants to pull off the upset. That includes avoiding as much contact as possible. The last thing a team with four significantly injured running backs wants is for its starting QB to go down.
The Cats might benefit from Mellott being extra decisive. Oregon State sacked Fresno State QB Jake Haener just once last week, a stat that was mainly due to Haener’s ability to get rid of the ball quickly, OSU fifth-year coach Jonathan Smith said Monday. Fresno State didn’t turn the ball over in its 35-32 loss, either.
MSU’s offensive line protected Mellott fairly well in the first two games, but it hasn’t faced a front like OSU’s. Mellott is fast enough to scramble away from pressure, but quick throws are more predictable ways to stay upright. The Cats have also found success with button hooks, sweeps and other quick plays to receivers.
MSU’s Portland natives
In the 2019 Oregon high school football Class 6A semifinals, Portland Central Catholic’s Elijah Elliott rushed for three TDs and Miles Jackson returned a blocked field goal 80 yards for a touchdown in a 35-7 win over Barlow. The following week, also at Hillsboro Stadium, Elliott compiled 141 all-purpose yards and three scores and Jackson added 110 total yards in a 49-28 6A championship win over Lake Oswego.
Now those two Portland natives are Bobcats: Jackson at defensive back, Elliott still at running back.
Elliott will start against OSU, a few weeks after he was a fourth stringer. Kaegun Williams has been ruled out for the season, Jared White suffered a potentially season-ending injury and Sumner will miss at least Saturday’s game. With All-American Isaiah Ifanse still recovering from knee surgery, Garrett Coon is the only running back beside Elliott on the active roster.
Elliott’s previous fourth-string status obscures his starter-level talent. He rushed for 319 yards on 5.1 yards per carry last season and has 31 yards on five attempts this season. The sophomore also had a 65-yard TD reception last season, flashing game-breaking speed.
Jackson isn’t listed on MSU’s two-deep depth chart, but he could make an impact Saturday as a substitute or on a special teams role like he did in that 6A semifinal game.
OSU’s offensive line
OSU has three former MSU football team members on staff: special teams quality control coach Ryan Sparato served the same role at MSU in 2016-17, director of football administration Brittney Johnson was the Cats’ director of football operations from 2016-18 and offensive line coach Jim Michalczik held the same position at MSU from 1992-98.
Michalczik’s group will play a (literally) large role in determining Saturday’s outcome.
The Beavers have two preseason all-conference offensive linemen in left tackle Joshua Gray (6-foot-4, 288 pounds) and right guard Brandon Kipper (6-6, 327), as well as an honorable mention in center Jake Levengood (6-4, 288). Their first-string right tackle is Talise Fuaga (6-6, 326), and Marco Brewer (6-4, 297) is starting at left guard.
The interior lineman will have to deal with MSU defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez (6-3, 290), who has looked like one of the FCS’ best interior linemen through two games (4 ½ sacks). Athletic D-end Brody Grebe (6-3, 250) is a preseason All-Big Sky pick, and Ben Seymour (6-2, 240) has thrived at the other end position. So has Blake Schmidt (6-3, 288) at nose tackle.
Maybe MSU’s D-linemen will get a physical education against their opponents from the higher subdivision. But if they can plug holes and pressure QB Chance Nolan, they’ll keep MSU in the game.
Kicking and punting
OSU starting kicker Everett Hayes is dealing with a groin injury, per the Oregonian. Smith didn’t specify the status of his preseason All-Pac-12 honorable mention kicker for Saturday but said he felt good about Atticus Sappington kicking in Hayes’ absence.
Hayes is 2 for 3 on field goals this season, with a long of 23 yards and a miss from 47. Sappington hasn’t attempted a field goal. Down 32-29 with three seconds left last week, OSU forewent a 19-yard chip shot and handed off to Jack Colletto, who punched in the game-winning TD.
OREGON STATE WINS THE GAME ON THE FINAL PLAY OF THE GAME!@BeaverFootball pic.twitter.com/V8YIWqs1SV— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 11, 2022
OSU punter Luke Loecher, a preseason all-conference second-team selection, has averaged 45.22 yards per punt with a long of 64 yards and three boots finishing inside the 20.
MSU kicker Blake Glessner has made 2 of 4 field goal attempts this season, with a long of 42 yards and misses from 44 and 54.
Bryce Leighton, MSU’s preseason all-conference punter, hasn’t punted since the first two drives of the season. His first punt traveled 62 yards.
Special teams are important in every game, but they’ll be extra magnified for one team trying to earn an upset and the other trying to avoid one.
Rejzohn Wright
Wright is slated to start at cornerback for OSU on Saturday, and he might be the most talented player on the field.
Wright considered entering the NFL Draft last season after his junior season, when he earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention. The Laney College (California) transfer has been credited with 55 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass deflections in 18 games as a Beaver. He’s a preseason all-conference second teamer.
Outside wide receivers Ravi Alston and Willie Patterson have arguably been MSU’s best offensive players so far this season. If Wright can silence either of them, the Cats will struggle to move the ball.
