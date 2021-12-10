BOZEMAN — The Sam Houston football team has won 22 straight games, 21 of which have been played in 2021. Montana State is on a one-game winning streak and has played 12 times in 2021 (16 times since Sam Houston’s last loss on Nov. 16, 2019).
MSU’s last FCS national championship was in 1984. Sam Houston is searching for its second title in eight months.
No. 7-ranked and eighth-seeded MSU (10-2) will face top-ranked and top-seeded Sam Houston (11-0) in the FCS quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday in Huntsville, Texas. The Bobcats, who skipped the 2021 spring pandemic-shortened season, will try to earn their first win (and second ever) at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium since 1989, when they won 15-10. The Bearkats, who are 17-0 in playoff games at Bowers Stadium, went 10-0 en route to the FCS spring title.
“Each round, teams get better obviously, and we’re all fighting to survive. We’re all fighting to not hang up our cleats,” Sam Houston running back Noah Smith told reporters Tuesday. “You still have to keep your composure, but we all know what’s on the line.”
Here are five things to watch in Saturday’s game, which can be streamed on ESPN+ and will air on the Bobcat Radio Network and msubobcats.com. No cable or satellite channel in Montana is broadcasting the game.
History on repeat?
Ten years ago Friday, top-seeded Sam Houston beat Stony Brook 34-27 in the second round of the 2011 FCS playoffs. The Bearkats met MSU in the quarterfinals, and they rolled 49-13 behind 428 rushing yards, the most MSU has allowed in its playoff history (Sam Houston beat Montana 31-28 in semis and lost to North Dakota State 17-6 in the title game).
A year later, Sam Houston edged Cal Poly 18-16 in the second round and met MSU again in the quarters. The Kats defeated the third-seeded Cats 34-16 (Sam Houston beat Eastern Washington 45-42 in the semis and lost to NDSU 39-13 in the title game).
In last week’s second-round game against Incarnate Word, Sam Houston trailed in the fourth quarter but prevailed 49-42.
“I think we got ahead of ourselves. I think it humbled us real quick that these are playoff games,” Sam Houston defensive lineman Jahari Kay said Tuesday. “We’re used to these playoff games obviously, and we just need to lock in and go back and fix our mistakes.”
If a decade ago is any indication, the Kats will play well on Saturday. But precedent isn’t always predictive. Sam Houston has looked shaky this season when facing tough opponents: against No. 13 UIW, in a 23-21 win over now-No. 20 Stephen F. Austin and in a 45-35 victory at then-No. 25 Central Arkansas.
The Kats have almost certainly not faced a tougher team than MSU so far this season.
Strength vs. strength
Sam Houston allows the FCS’ fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (75.7) and is sixth in yards per carry against (2.62). MSU is 16th and 11th, respectively, in those two categories.
MSU’s offense ranks seventh in both rushing yards per game (232.6) and yards per carry (5.35). The Cats are one spot behind the Kats in rushing offense, while Sam Houston averages the second-most ypc (6.03) in the subdivision.
MSU head coach Brent Vigen noted that Sam Houston has often gone ahead early and built big leads, causing more opponents in a pass-heavy Western Athletic Conference to throw more often, thus suppressing their run totals. Opposing teams have rushed 318 times (28.9 per game) against the Kats, while that number is 445 (37.1) against MSU.
Vigen isn’t suggesting that Sam Houston’s run defensive numbers are sanitized. He said the Kats are “built to stop the run.”
Sam Houston has averaged 496.1 yards of total offense per game this season, the second-most for an MSU opponent behind Eastern Washington (603.9). Only two teams have gained more yards against MSU than their season average: Wyoming (1.2 yards above average) and Idaho State (3.7).
Overall, teams facing MSU have gained 1,094.1 fewer yards (91.2 per game) than they’ve averaged this fall. EWU gained 314, or 289.9 less than average, in its 23-20 loss to MSU on Nov. 6.
Sam Houston coach KC Keeler said MSU’s defense “is as good as we’ll see.”
“We haven’t seen one better this year, and I don’t know if we’re going to see one beyond this point,” he said Tuesday. “It’s like watching a really well-choreographed dance, where if they’re supposed to be in the B gap, they’re in the B gap. If they’re supposed to be fitting run with the right shoulder, they’re fitting it with the right shoulder. It’s really impressive.”
Dueling defensive lines
Keeler said MSU has good tacklers in the defensive backfield, and he’s been impressed by linebackers Troy Andersen (one of the best defensive players in the FCS) and Callahan O’Reilly (an all-Big Sky second-team selection). Keeler knows that much of MSU’s defensive success stems from its line.
All-conference first-teamers Chase Benson (nose tackle) and Daniel Hardy (end) highlight the Cats’ D-line but are hardly the only standouts. Big Sky honorable mention end Amandre Williams might have received a higher selection if he didn’t go up against left tackles and guards so much. Those three stay fresh throughout games because of a heavy rotation featuring capable backups such as Brody Grebe, Blake Hehl and Byron Rollins.
“Their defensive line, they’re all athletic. They’re big,” Noah Smith said. “They do a lot of twist games and try to blow up and take over the gaps, and the linebackers just sit behind it. They do a lot of filling holes and a lot of tricks with the D-linemen.”
Sam Houston has three of the four all-WAC first-team D-linemen: Kay (five sacks, 11 tackles for loss), Trace Mascorro (3 ½ sacks, 5 ½ TFLs) and Joseph Wallace (two sacks, four TFLs). Fellow Kats D-lineman Kamren Washington (one sack, two TFLs) was named the conference’s freshman of the year.
“We’ll have our hands full just with their front seven,” Vigen said. “They do have a couple guys that get after it pass rush-wise quite a bit.”
MSU’s passing game
While Sam Houston has one of the FCS’ best run defenses, it ranks 115th out of 123 teams in passing yards allowed (269.4 per game). That number is largely a product of the Kats’ ability to stop the run. Teams have passed 458 times against them (second-most in the FCS), and Sam Houston has nabbed 13 interceptions (tied for 25th).
MSU starting quarterback Tommy Mellott has completed 10 of 24 passes for 63 yards this season. The freshman from Butte has only made one start, and that was at a wind-swept Bobcat Stadium in last week’s 26-7 playoff win over UT Martin.
Mellott replaced Matthew McKay as the Cats’ starter after their 29-10 loss at Montana on Nov. 20 (McKay then entered the transfer portal). Some people have remarked to Keeler that Sam Houston will be facing MSU’s backup QB.
“He’s not the backup quarterback, trust me,” Keeler said. “They were moving him to be their starter for a reason because they realize he brings a different dimension, a different attitude, a different mindset.”
Keeler feels good about his defense’s ability to contain MSU’s run game, led by Mellott and first-team all-Big Sky running back Isaiah Ifanse, but it won’t be easy. Mellott can “absolutely run over you,” Keeler said, as can Ifanse.
“I don’t anticipate they’re going to throw it 40 times,” Keeler said Tuesday. “But if you watched the Patriots last night, they don’t have to throw the football to win.”
All-time numbers
Ifanse has rushed for 1,434 yards so far this season. That’s 103 yards short of the MSU single-season record for individual rushing yards, set by Ryan Johnson (1999-2002). Ifanse is also 374 yards away from Johnson’s career program rushing record.
Last week, Mellott set Cat playoff records for longest run (73 yards) and single-game rushing yards from a QB (180). Only Ifanse has rushed for more yards in a playoff game (196 against Austin Peay in 2019).
Hardy had 1 ½ sacks and 1 ½ tackles for loss against UTM, giving him 12 sacks and 18 ½ TFLs on the season. He now has the ninth-most single-season sacks and the 10th-most TFLs in MSU history. A good game Saturday would vault him into the top five in both categories.
The program records for sacks and TFLs in a season are all but unreachable. Mark Fellows set both marks in MSU’s 1984 title-winning season: 23 sacks, 30 TFLs.
