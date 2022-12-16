BOZEMAN — Unstoppable, or impenetrable?
That’s arguably the biggest question hovering over the Football Championship Subdivision semifinal game between top-seeded South Dakota State (12-1) and fourth-seeded Montana State (12-1). SDSU owns the FCS’ best rushing defense. Nobody has been able to stop MSU’s FCS-leading rushing offense.
Both teams will get answers to their many questions when after they kick off at 2 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. Just like last year, a trip to Frisco, Texas, is on the line. MSU beat SDSU 31-17 last December in Bozeman.
Will the Bobcats advance to consecutive national title games for the first time in program history? The Jackrabbits are 5 ½-point favorites to extend MSU’s 38-year championship drought.
Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN2, streamed on WatchESPN and broadcast on the Bobcat Radio Network, the Varsity Network and msubobcats.com.
Tommy Mellott’s arm
In MSU’s 33-25 second round playoff win over Weber State on Dec. 3, Mellott completed a 26-yard pass to Taco Dowler down the sideline late in the first quarter. Few teams would complain with that result, but the Cats felt disappointed because Clevan Thomas Jr. was as wide open as the eastern Montana plains on the play. It would’ve almost certainly been a touchdown if Mellott had connected with Thomas on the play. MSU ended the drive with a field goal.
Last Friday in a 55-7 quarterfinal win over William & Mary, Mellott targeted a double-covered Derryk Snell near the left pylon and was picked off. The interception was negated by a pass interference penalty on the Tribe, and MSU scored two plays later to take a 24-0 lead. But MSU shouldn’t have needed a (questionable) penalty to score. Mellott missed two open receivers — Treyton Pickering and Willie Patterson — on the play.
Against a team as good as SDSU, the tiniest details will be magnified. Conditions will be cold and windy Saturday in Brookings, so passing should be even harder than it was in Bozeman the previous two weeks. Failing to find open receivers could turn a would-be win into a loss.
Mellott has shown the ability to learn quickly from his mistakes and do more than enough to overcome the occasional bad read. His solid passing numbers this season (60.7% completion rate, 1,507 yards, 10 TDs, four INTs) feel like gravy considering his game-changing running ability and the rest of MSU’s unsolvable ground attack.
If the sophomore from Butte makes the right reads on Saturday, the Jacks will struggle to contain MSU’s offense.
SDSU’s offensive line
SDSU has rushed for the 34th-most yards per carry (4.52) in the FCS this season. Four of MSU’s previous opponents — McNeese, Oregon State, UC Davis and William & Mary — have more prolific rushing offenses than SDSU, and only Oregon State (a ranked Football Bowl Subdivision team) beat the Cats.
On the other hand, William & Mary was the only one of those four to struggle on the ground against the Cats, and SDSU is probably MSU’s best opponent after OSU. The Jacks might have the second-best offensive line MSU will see this season as well.
SDSU left tackle Garret Greenfield and left guard Mason McCormick both earned All-America and first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors this season. They and SDSU’s other offensive linemen have allowed the 22nd-fewest sacks per game (1.38) in the FCS.
MSU’s defense has only allowed 129.2 rushing yards per game (32nd in the FCS) and is averaging 2.46 sacks per game (28th). If it can continue to be that disruptive, the Jacks might not score enough to win.
Tucker Kraft
Not many FCS players declare for the NFL Draft with multiple years of college eligibility left. Kraft is not like many FCS players.
SDSU’s 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end is projected to be drafted in the first two rounds, just like former Jacks tight end Dallas Goedert (a second-round Philadelphia Eagles pick) and former MSU linebacker Troy Andersen (a second-round Atlanta Falcons pick).
Andersen’s fingerprints were all over last year’s semifinal win over SDSU. Kraft finished with six catches for 96 yards in that game, giving him 65 receptions and 773 yards for the season.
Kraft has missed about half of SDSU’s games this season due to injury, but he’s slated to play Saturday. Another stat line like the one he produced at Bobcat Stadium last year could lead to a different result this time around.
Red zone
The Jacks have allowed points on 69.6% of opponents’ red zone trips — the fifth-stingiest mark in the FCS. On offense, they’ve scored 96.5% of the time they’ve reached the red zone — the third-best rate in the subdivision.
MSU has the 114th-best red zone defense and the 39th-best red zone offense.
Those numbers include both TDs and field goals and don’t specify how many times each team has made or allowed red zone appearances. Plus, individual games don’t always play out like the season-long rates would indicate.
Another red zone thing to watch: Blake Glessner is one field goal away from setting the program record for field goals made in a season. The sophomore matched the mark last week with his 22nd make (on his 28th attempt).
Second half
SDSU’s best wins this season: 23-21 at defending FCS champion and fellow semifinalist North Dakota State, 49-35 at playoff participant North Dakota and 42-21 last week over Holy Cross. The Jacks outscored those three teams 72-21 combined in the second half, including 21-0 in the fourth quarter against Holy Cross.
SDSU has played well in other second halves this season too, so MSU will need to either build a big first-half lead or buck that trend. It certainly can be done. UC Davis scored 12 straight fourth-quarter points in Brookings on Sept. 10 to turn a 14-point deficit into a near upset.
