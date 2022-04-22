BOZEMAN — Montana State football fans will get one of their first significant looks at the 2022 Bobcats during the Sonny Holland Classic spring game Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
The spring camp-concluding game comes 105 days after MSU’s loss to North Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision title game. This will be the first time MSU has played a spring game in the same year as its final game of the previous season.
Here are five things to watch once the game kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be televised on SWX Montana, streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on the Bobcat Radio Network.
Passing game
MSU moved its first spring scrimmage up a day, to April 8, mainly to play in 70-degree weather instead of sub-50, windy conditions on April 9.
The Bobcats lost their game of Montana spring roulette during their next scrimmage the following Saturday. That day’s weather was just like April 9, cold and windy, and that was balmy compared to previous days that week, when sub-freezing temperatures and several inches of snow hit Bozeman.
MSU doesn’t have an indoor football facility, so the team is at the mercy of the weather. While it can build character and prepare the Cats for the late part of their season, it can rob them of valuable practice elements.
The passing game is at the top of that list, especially when the wind howls. The Cats only attempted 15 passes (completing five) while rushing 60 times in last Saturday’s scrimmage.
“It’s a frustration,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said after the scrimmage. “You can’t come out here on your scrimmage days and just practice the way you’d like to, practice the things you need to, test not only your quarterbacks but your receivers, your protection, and on the flip side your pass rush, your coverage game. Those elements of our football team really didn’t get tested.”
MSU planned to work on those elements “a little bit more intently” during their two practices this week, Vigen said. Tuesday was cold and windy, but the Cats finally got some calm, warm (for Bozeman) weather on Thursday. They hope to run passing plays during the spring game without too many added restrictions (defensive players are forbidden from tackling QBs). Saturday’s forecast, unfortunately, is cold and wet.
“We could find ourselves in this situation on a game day. Let’s chalk it up and remember this,” Vigen said last Saturday. “Finding that silver lining, I guess, is what the message has been.”
MSU is a young team with many new, unproven players involved in the passing offense and defense. Tommy Mellott is in his first spring camp as the starting quarterback, and he’s about three months removed from ankle surgery. Every passing play this spring has carried some extra importance.
MSU’s coaches hope they can make some progress in their passing game on Saturday without too many natural impediments.
New players
Mellott, a rising sophomore with four career starts, has the most MSU experience of any QB on the active roster.
Behind him is Sean Chambers, who transferred from Wyoming in January. Sean Austin redshirted last season. The fourth QB, Jordan Reed, joined MSU this year after grayshirting.
QB is hardly the only position with fresh faces. One of MSU’s top wide receivers is Ravi Alston, a transfer previously at Saint John’s University. One of the cornerbacks who could cover him Saturday is Dru Polidore, a transfer previously at Air Force.
MSU will have three new starting offensive linemen next season, and at least one of them will debut with little-to-no game action under his belt. That could be Titan Fleischmann, Jacob Kettles, JT Reed or Marcus Wehr, a converted defensive lineman.
Other redshirt freshmen, such as defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV, could show glimpses of future contributions on Saturday.
Trench battles
MSU is in the process of replacing two All-American defensive linemen, Chase Benson and Daniel Hardy, and an All-Big Sky honorable mention D-lineman, Amandre Williams.
Luckily for the Cats, they have a solid stable of returning front-four players, namely tackle Sebastian Valdez and end Brody Grebe. Interior linemen Blake Hehl and Blake Schmidt also played significant roles in 2021, as did ends David Alston and Ben Seymour. The spring game will help illuminate the ability of those players to fill in for Benson, Hardy and Williams.
But it’s hard to fully evaluate individual and position group performances during intrasquad scrimmages. That’s extra true for MSU’s offensive and defensive lines because so many trench players are unknown quantities. A dominant performance from one group of linemen could be a great sign, or it could be an indictment of the other group. A stalemate might illustrate an equal level of excellence on both lines, or it could mean both are equally mediocre.
While it will be impossible to know how good MSU’s lines stack up against future opponents until the fall, the spring game will still provide some insights. Looking at technique, energy and other nuances will help viewers gauge linemen’s abilities.
Defensive back questions
The secondary is arguably MSU’s deepest, most talented position group even without All-Big Sky nickelback Ty Okada, who’s out this spring because of an injury.
Some of the other DBs, however, have been banged up this spring, and it’s unclear how many of them will be available Saturday. Any absences will limit MSU coaches’ ability to sort out the loaded DB depth chart before fall camp.
Whatever the case, the spring game will provide more clarity at cornerback, a position with Polidore and three players who have started games at MSU: James Campbell, Tyrel Thomas and Simeon Woodard. Another player who started at corner last season, Eric Zambrano, has moved to safety. Strong safety Tre Webb is the only 2021 starter in the secondary who isn’t returning this year.
Environment
The poor forecast could dampen what should otherwise be an exciting atmosphere Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
The Sonny Holland Classic was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, and only 2,500 spectators were allowed to attend last year’s edition. Admission to Saturday’s spring game is free.
The Cats hope the spring Montana weather will show some mercy for a couple hours Saturday afternoon. It would be a nice reward to the fans who weren’t able to attend the previous two spring games.
