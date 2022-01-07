Montana State's Tommy Mellott (4) walks through a crowd of former MSU players as he heads to the practice field outside of Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Friday. The Bobcats will play North Dakota State for the FCS national championship on Saturday.
Montana State coach Brent Vigen talks to a crowd of former MSU football players outside of Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Friday. The Bobcats will play North Dakota State for the FCS national championship on Saturday.
Montana State offensive linemen Zach Redd and Justus Perkins walk to the practice field with their teammates as members of past MSU football teams cheer them on outside of Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Friday.
FRISCO, Texas — This is the place. Now is (almost) the time.
The famous Sonny Holland line was echoed by the Montana State football program’s social media accounts on Friday, one day before the Bobcats will experience something Holland enjoyed twice and hasn’t happened since 1984: a national championship.
Eighth-seeded and No. 7-ranked MSU (12-2) will take on second-seeded and No. 3-ranked North Dakota State (13-1) in the Football Championship Subdivision title game at 10 a.m. Mountain time Saturday at Toyota Stadium. MSU’s first national championship appearance since 1984 will be against a team it hasn’t defeated since 2005.
NDSU trails MSU 21-15 in their series history, but the Bison have beaten MSU three straight times, all in the FCS playoffs: 42-17 in the 2010 second round, 52-10 in the 2018 second round and 42-14 in the 2019 semifinals. NDSU went on to win FCS titles in 2018 and 2019.
The Cats hope that 2005 win is a better omen for their chances on Saturday.
In the final season of legendary quarterback Travis Lulay’s college career, MSU beat NDSU 20-17 on Sept. 24 in Bozeman. That 2005 team, coached by Mike Kramer, joined the Holland-led 1976 national champion Cats as the only teams in program history with undefeated home records. Brent Vigen, who played and coached at NDSU from 1993-2013, helped this year’s Cats become the third group to finish a season without losing at home.
“Opportunities like our guys are going to get tomorrow, they certainly don’t happen every day,” Vigen said Friday. “To be a part of this championship, to be a member of this team, is something these guys are going to remember for the rest of their lives. So take a few deep breaths along the way and know that we still just have a football game to play.”
Here are five things to watch in Saturday’s championship game, which will be televised on ESPN2, streamed on ESPN3 and broadcast on the Varsity Network, the Bobcat Radio Network and msubobcats.com. NDSU is a 7 1/2-point favorite in most sports books.
Key returners
Vigen’s optimistic injury outlook continued on Friday, when he said that several starters who missed the Dec. 18 semifinal game against South Dakota State will return from injuries.
Running back Isaiah Ifanse and nose tackle Chase Benson, both All-Americans, “have been out practicing,” as has All-Big Sky nickelback Ty Okada, Vigen said.
“What their capacity will ultimately be, I think we’ll know once the game gets going,” Vigen said. “But the plan is that all three of those guys who didn’t play in that semifinal will be on the field.”
Vigen didn’t mention starting right tackle TJ Session, backup running back/starting kick returner Lane Sumner or backup linebacker Nolan Askelson, but the first-year coach has indicated that all three have a good chance of playing Saturday. Each of them has missed multiple games, including the semifinal win, although Session suited up against SDSU.
“We could say we’re as healthy as we’ve been since the start of the season,” Vigen said.
NDSU will get a couple key players back as well. Bison head coach Matt Entz said Friday that All-American Christian Watson “we anticipate will be playing for us” against MSU, both at wide receiver and at kick returner. Entz expects starting center Jalen Sundell, starting left guard Nash Jensen and backup running back Dominic Gonnella to be available as well.
Pressure
MSU hasn’t been on this stage in 37 years, while NDSU barely knows how it feels to be in Fargo in early January. The Bison have won eight of the last 10 FCS titles dating back to 2011.
Any pressure the Cats feel will be hard to see and impossible to measure. Pressure on the quarterback, however, will be clear.
Tommy Mellott will make his fourth start at QB for MSU, and while he made several good throws during the first three, he’s still raw and limited as a passer (52% completion rate, 461 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions on the season). His performance on Saturday will largely depend on how much time he gets to pass.
The 6-foot, 208-pound freshman from Butte is an exceptional runner (110 carries, 705 yards, six TDs) who can overcome poor protection by scrambling, so pressure will mean nothing for NDSU if its pass rushers can’t bring Mellott down.
NDSU quarterback Cam Miller is similar to Mellott. The 6-1, 208-pound sophomore is a good passer (67.6%, 1,318 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs) and is a running threat (60 carries, 239 yards, four TDs) with a bevy of targets led by Watson, an NFL prospect. MSU’s defense will keep the Cats in the game if it continues to get good pressure from its front and smart play calls from defensive coordinator Freddie Banks, who will leave MSU for the same job at Colorado State after Saturday’s game.
“They’re going to play a bunch of single high defense (with) some interior pressure,” NDSU coach Matt Entz said last week. “Coach Banks does an outstanding job on third down being really creative with some of his looks and some of his pressure, especially getting quarterbacks off their spot and making them uncomfortable.”
Ground and pound
MSU and NDSU have identical identities.
“We’re built to run the ball, stop the run,” MSU linebacker Troy Andersen said last week. “That’s how the north schools do it.”
NDSU has the third-best rushing offense in the FCS (273.6 yards per game), while MSU is seventh (225.5). The Bison are also third in rushing defense (82.7), while the Cats are 13th (107.9).
NDSU and MSU are also first and second, respectively, in fewest points allowed per game (11.21 and 13.43).
Whichever team with the hardest force to stop will have a good chance to be the champion, as will the team with the hardest object to move. The Bison and Cats might also negate those advantages, making special teams and big plays extra important.
Lance McCutcheon
McCutcheon needs 37 yards to break Joe Bignell’s MSU record for receiving yards in a season. Bignell, a tight end from Deer Lodge, earned All-America honors in 1984 with his record-setting 1,149 yards.
The 1,113 yards this season from McCutcheon, a senior receiver from Bozeman, are 711 more than the next-best Cat (Willie Patterson). NDSU has the scheme and players to prevent McCutcheon from passing Bignell, and a quiet game from McCutcheon could doom the Cats.
Then again, MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright has called creative plays since Mellott replaced Matthew McKay, who’s now in the transfer portal. For instance, Mellott caught a TD pass from Patterson in MSU’s 42-19 quarterfinal win at Sam Houston. The Cats have also shown more willingness and ability to get the ball to non-McCutcheon players, such as receiver Nate Stewart and tight ends Treyton Pickering and Derryk Snell.
Treasure State Special!?
Sounds good to us. Bobcats out to a lead here in Huntsville!
MSU would obviously take a record-setting game from McCutcheon, but the attention he’ll demand from NDSU’s defense could be just as valuable as any catch he makes.
Atmosphere
Around 18,000 people from two football-loving fan bases will pack Toyota Stadium on Saturday. The noise will be especially loud from the raucous MSU fans experiencing a national title game in Frisco for the first time.
The best game day atmosphere might be 1,000-plus miles north in the Treasure State, where 38 players on this year’s MSU roster are from. People in the hometowns of those Cats will huddle around TVs in nervous excitement, as will Montanans in many other frigid pockets of the vast, beautiful state.
“I’m sure there’s thousands and thousands of you Montanans and Bobcat fans from everywhere down here in Frisco, but for the 10s of thousands that are back in the great state of Montana and across this country, this team is playing for you,” Vigen said. “Whether you’re watching on TV or you’re in the stadium here, scream as loud as you can as long as you can tomorrow, and we’ll give everything we have.”
Photos: Montana State prepares to play North Dakota State for FCS championship
