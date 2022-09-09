BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team will face an opponent from Kentucky for the first time when it hosts Morehead State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Eagles (0-1) last played on Aug. 27 and lost to No. 23 Mercer 63-13, while No. 4-ranked Montana State (1-0) earned a 40-17 Gold Rush win over McNeese State last Saturday. The Morehead State matchup marks the first time Montana State has ever faced another MSU in consecutive games, according to the Bobcat athletic department.
The Bobcats are 42 ½-point favorites to beat the team from the Pioneer Football League, the only Football Championship Subdivision conference that doesn’t award athletic scholarships.
Saturday’s game will be televised on ABC Montana stations and SWX in Billings, streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on the Bobcat Radio Network, msubobcats.com and the Varsity Network.
Here are five things to watch on Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium:
Mellott’s carries
Montana State head coach Brent Vigen didn’t like that starting quarterback Tommy Mellott only had 11 completions against McNeese State, he said after the game. Vigen didn’t specify if he was disappointed in Mellott’s passing, the play calls, the receivers or some combination, and he acknowledged that the motivation to throw went down after his team built a big lead.
But Vigen’s comment suggests that the Cats will throw more against Morehead State, at least until they build their projected big lead.
More passing would bring the added benefit of limiting Mellott’s injury risk, which has become a bigger worry since he suffered an ankle injury that required surgery in January’s FCS title game. The sophomore from Butte tallied 16 carries against McNeese State and appeared to be in bit of pain during the game. He was sacked twice and mostly ran the ball on option plays, so there’s only so much contact he can avoid.
McNeese State was an 18 1/2-point underdog and kept the game within two touchdowns for most of the night. Vigen, offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright and Co. don’t want to treat an easy win over Morehead State as a foregone conclusion, but there are 42 ½ reasons to believe they can roll without putting Mellott in position to be tackled.
Montana State running backs Lane Sumner and Jared White combined for 265 yards on 31 carries last week, and they might succeed again Saturday even if Mellott is less of a running threat. Perhaps the Cats will use backup QB Sean Chambers more frequently Saturday as well. The Wyoming transfer rushed seven times and threw two passes against McNeese State.
Montana State’s slot receivers
Another way to limit Mellott’s rushes is to hand the ball off to wide receivers.
Against McNeese State, starting “H” receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. and backup Taco Dowler both carried the ball twice on sweep plays (Thomas for 4 yards, Dowler for 24). They didn’t, however, catch a pass. Mellott connected with outside wideouts Ravi Alston and Willie Patterson a combined seven times, Sumner twice and tight ends Treyton Pickering and Derryk Snell once apiece.
Targeting Thomas, Dowler and anyone else who lines up in the slot — through the air and on the ground — would make the Cats’ offense extra potent and help Mellott complete the number of passes Vigen wants.
Montana State’s secondary
Cats starting cornerback Simeon Woodard left last week’s game in the second half after appearing to hurt his head on a low tackle. Vigen said Monday that Woodard would “continue to be evaluated through the beginning part of this week.”
Montana State might be extra careful with Woodard this week considering his importance, Saturday’s opponent and the season-ending surgery to Devin Davis, a first-string corner entering fall camp. Air Force transfer Dru Polidore is listed as Woodard’s backup and filled in last Saturday. Former starter Tyrel Thomas, the backup to other starting corner James Campbell, might also see playing time.
Arizona transfer Rhedi Short started at strong safety for Montana State last week but sat for significant portions of the game. A 31-yard run from McNeese State QB Cam Ransom last Saturday was due largely to an “alignment error” from Short, prompting his coaches to take him out and substitute Kendric Bailey in, Vigen said.
“That’s not to say Kendric was perfect either,” Vigen added. “That’ll be a battle that continues to go on.”
Rylan Ortt was listed as the starting strong safety entering the summer and fall camp but will miss another four games because he was suspended for failing a drug test. Until he returns, strong safety “will probably continue to be a combination” of Short and Bailey, Vigen said.
Big vs. big
Morehead State head coach Rob Tenyer said Montana State has “the best defensive front we’ll play against all year.” Defensive ends Brody Grebe and Ben Seymour have looked all-conference caliber, as have nose tackle Blake Schmidt and defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez.
One of Morehead State’s best players is center Cam Marriott. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound senior earned an All-Pioneer Football League first-team selection last season and is a captain this fall. He, like most FCS offensive linemen, might struggle against MSU’s interior D-linemen. But if he and the Eagles’ guards can hold their own, their odds of keeping the game within reach will improve.
Montana State’s right guard
Cats starting right guard Cole Sain was replaced by freshman Omar Aigbedion in the third quarter against McNeese State, well before the other backup offensive linemen came in. The switch was brief, but it showed the willingness of Montana State’s coaches to experiment with its O-line combinations.
Sain entered fall camp as the backup center, while converted D-lineman Marcus Wehr was the first-string right guard. Now Wehr is starting at right tackle, but that doesn’t mean he won’t play guard in the future, and Sain remains a good option at center behind starter Justus Perkins. Vigen has emphasized his O-linemen’s positional flexibility and the potential for starting jobs to change as the season progresses.
Sain and Wehr are still listed as the starting right guard and tackle, respectively. What’s unclear is if they’ll stay there for every non-blowout drive, if they’ll switch positions and/or if they’ll be replaced by Aigbedion, backup right tackle Jacob Kettels or others.
