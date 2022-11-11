BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team is heavily favored to win its penultimate game of the regular season.
No. 3-ranked MSU (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky) will face Cal Poly (1-8, 0-6) at 6 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday in San Luis Obispo, California. The Bobcats are 24 ½-point favorites to improve to 9-1 for the second straight season.
The Mustangs have played MSU tough since they joined the Big Sky in 2012, with a 35-27 home win in 2014, a 49-42 road loss in 2018 and a 34-28 home loss in 2019. But they lost 45-7 in Bozeman last year and have dropped their last two games — at UC Davis and Montana — by a combined score of 116-17.
The Grizzlies blew out Cal Poly 57-0 last week in snowy Missoula. The Cats and Mustangs are forecast to play in clear, 50-to-60-degree weather Saturday at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
The game will be televised on MTN (CBS stations in Montana), streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on the Bobcat Radio Network, the Varsity Network and msubobcats.com.
Here are five things to watch:
MSU’s secondary
Any chances that MSU would look past Cal Poly to next week’s Brawl of the Wild were all but quashed by Northern Arizona, which lost 41-38 on a walk-off field goal. MSU head coach Brent Vigen looked more frustrated than joyous in his postgame media scrum, largely because of his defense’s struggles.
MSU defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Willie Mack Garza took some blame for the issues but also mentioned a lack of execution, and his position group was arguably the biggest offender. MSU’s safeties and cornerbacks got beat in every quadrant of the field throughout the game, often with several yards between them and NAU’s wide receivers. NAU quarterback RJ Martinez finished with 452 passing yards.
The Cats are hardly guaranteed to get a breather at Cal Poly. The Mustangs are ninth in the Football Championship Subdivision (second in the Big Sky) with 301.1 passing yards per game. Wide receiver Chris Coleman, an NFL prospect, leads the Big Sky with 854 receiving yards and 54 catches.
One reason Cal Poly only averages 18.2 points per game (second-to-last in the conference) is because it’s thrown 15 interceptions, which are tied for the third most in the FCS. MSU’s defense is tied for 35th with nine picks.
MSU’s pass defense problems happened in both man-to-man and zone coverages, Vigen and Garza said. Maybe film study and practice this week will nudge the Cats to use certain defensive schemes more than they did at NAU.
MSU’s pressure
One way MSU can take pressure off the secondary is to put pressure on Cal Poly quarterback Spencer Brasch.
The Cats recorded three sacks last week against a team that had only allowed eight up to that point, and they hurried Martinez multiple other times. Cal Poly has surrendered 25 sacks (tied for 102nd-most in the FCS), while MSU’s defense has tallied 25 sacks (tied for 15th).
MSU defensive end Brody Grebe might miss Saturday’s game with a leg injury. The Cats have several strong other pass rushers, but they might send extra defenders regardless. Some of their best defensive plays last week happened when they blitzed.
MSU’s passing game
Last week’s result would’ve looked much different if MSU completed more 50-50 balls and if Tommy Mellott didn’t airmail a couple open receivers.
The Cats might find an aerial rhythm on Saturday. Cal Poly is 120th in the 123-team FCS in passing yards allowed per game (311.6).
MSU wants a more balanced offensive attack, and Mellott needs more game reps to improve. Cal Poly will be the Cats’ last under-.500 opponent of the season, and they won’t face another passing defense as poor as this one. That’s a recipe for MSU to pass early and often.
MSU’s offensive line
Last week was a good reminder that no win is guaranteed, even if you take a 17-0 lead like MSU did. Blowing that advantage might motivate the Cats to lean more on their excellent running game Saturday than they did in the second quarter against the Lumberjacks.
The Cats lead the FCS in yards per carry (6.12) and are second in rushing yards per game (288.3), despite numerous injuries to their QBs and running backs. One constant has been their offensive line, which has performed well even without starting right tackle Marcus Wehr the last three games.
Cal Poly is near the bottom of the subdivision in yards per carry against (5.31) and rushing yards allowed per game (217.9), so MSU has many reasons to lean on its ground attack.
The Cats will also face a defense that has sacked opposing QBs 12 times (tied for 105th in the FCS), and their O-line has done a good job of protecting Mellott and backup Sean Chambers, who might return from an injury on Saturday. The nine sacks MSU has allowed are the fewest in the Big Sky and tied for ninth-fewest in the FCS.
Red zone
Cal Poly’s offense has been solid between the 20-yard lines. It’s been a different story when the Mustangs have reached the red zone.
Cal Poly has scored on 14 of its 25 red zone trips (11 touchdowns, three field goals). That 56% success rate is dead last in the FCS.
That might not matter much against a defense that has given up many big plays, but if MSU can bend more often than it breaks, the Mustangs will need to score whenever they reach MSU’s 20-yard line — and most likely need TDs — if they want to pull off the upset.
