BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team’s most recent memory against Northern Arizona is a good one: MSU won 49-31 in 2019 to break a three-game losing streak to the Lumberjacks.
That game, MSU’s most recent against NAU, was at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats haven’t won at the Walkup Skydome since 2008.
This year’s MSU team is arguably better than all of the ones that struggled against NAU the previous decade. The 2021 Football Championship Subdivision runner-up Bobcats are No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 with records of 7-1 overall and 5-0 in Big Sky play going into their game at the Skydome. The Lumberjacks, who are also coming off a bye, are unranked at 3-5 and 2-3.
MSU knows Saturday’s game, which will kick off at 2 p.m. Mountain time in Flagstaff, might be tougher than the 17 ½-point spread indicates. But the Bobcats have good reasons to believe they can end their three-game Skydome skid.
The game will be televised on MTN (CBS stations in Montana), streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on the Bobcat Radio Network, the Varsity Network and msubobcats.com.
Here are five things to watch:
Coy Steel
Steel returned a punt 45 yards in the third quarter of MSU’s game at Portland State on Sept. 25, 2021. The return set up a go-ahead touchdown in a 30-17 Cats win, but it resulted in an injury to Steel that forced him to miss every game since.
The sixth-year senior wide receiver is set to make his return against NAU, and “he’ll certainly have a presence” on Saturday, MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday.
Steel is listed as the co-first string “H” receiver with true freshman Taco Dowler as previous starter Clevan Thomas Jr. remains out because of compliance issues. Dowler and Willie Patterson are the only two names on the punt returner depth chart, but Steel will “be out there on special teams” in some capacity, Vigen said.
It’s not clear how much Steel will play, but he should be fresh, considering he practiced for three-to-four weeks leading up to this one, according to Vigen.
“He’s really excited, and honestly he’s healthier now than he was when he played last year. He’s probably healthier now than he’s been in a long, long time. It was a long road back,” Vigen said Monday, adding, “Couldn’t be more excited for the plays he’s going to be able to make, and truly ending on his terms.”
Garza’s aggression
Blitzing might seem like an optimal strategy against the Lumberjacks because they’ve only allowed seven sacks, the best mark among Big Sky teams and tied for seventh in the FCS. But NAU hasn’t kept quarterback RJ Martinez upright because of a lack of aggression from opposing defenses.
“(Martinez) does a good job of getting rid of the ball,” NAU coach Chris Ball said in a press conference on Monday. “He feels pressure really well. He can get out of some situations with his feet, can move in the pocket really well and (he) gets rid of the ball quickly.”
Avoiding sacks has been one of NAU’s lone strengths on offense. Martinez has completed 62.5% of his passes for 1,915 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, along with 52 yards and five TDs on 48 carries. The Lumberjacks are second-to-last among Big Sky teams in points per game (19.5) and yards per game (342.1), and they’re last in rushing offense (97 yards per game, 3.0 yards per carry). They’ve been without All-Big Sky second-team running back Kevin Daniels for the last five games, and he isn’t listed on NAU’s latest depth chart (Ball declined to comment on Daniels’ status for Saturday).
Perhaps MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza will call lots of blitzes and other aggressive play calls on Saturday, but NAU’s offensive numbers point to a different blueprint: stop the run, rush four and dare Martinez to perform better than he’s looked in the first eight games.
Drive time
NAU has converted the most fourth downs in the FCS (17) and is sixth in fourth down conversion percentage (70.8%). MSU isn’t far behind (64.3%) but has only gone for it on fourth down 14 times.
The Lumberjacks’ fourth down success hasn’t translated into long drives. They’re tied for 104th in the FCS in time of possession (27.38 minutes per game). MSU, on the other hand, is seventh (34.25). Converting lots of fourth downs is great. Rarely facing fourth downs is better.
NAU’s low time of possession can largely be blamed on its poor rushing offense, while MSU has the best rushing attack in the conference (MSU is fifth in rushing defense, and NAU is seventh). The Bobcats will be hindered by the absence of running back Lane Sumner and right tackle Marcus Wehr, who are both injured. Backup QB Sean Chambers is questionable as well.
That hardly means the Bobcats will struggle to rush. They’ve done it without key ball carriers all season, and they have the pieces to run well on Saturday. Starting QB Tommy Mellott rushed for 273 yards against Weber, and running back Elijah Elliott has played well behind strong O-linemen, tight ends and fullbacks.
If NAU can’t slow down the ground game and continues to lose the clock battle, it will struggle to stay competitive.
Discipline
One of the many unpredictable outcomes of MSU’s 43-38 win over Weber State on Oct. 22 was the penalty margin. The Bobcats entered that Saturday with half as many penalties committed per game as the Wildcats, who had been flagged often for false starts. That track record combined with the noise at Bobcat Stadium seemed like a recipe for yellow laundry when Weber was on offense.
Instead, the Wildcats only committed three penalties (nearly six less than their average), while the Bobcats were penalized 11 times (more than six above their average). Seven of those were false starts, including one on Derryk Snell that turned a fourth down conversion try into a punt. Hudson Schenck returned that punt 91 yards for a TD (albeit with help from multiple blocks that looked like penalties).
The flags didn’t cost MSU, but they might’ve if not for four safeties and other Weber mistakes. NAU has only committed 35 penalties this season (tied for 11th-fewest in the FCS). If that discipline holds steady on Saturday and MSU continues to make the flags fly, the upset odds will increase.
Fumbles, or lack thereof
NAU games haven’t featured many fumbles. The Lumberjacks have lost and recovered two fumbles apiece all year.
Ball security hasn’t mattered enough in most of their games, but they can compete if they can continue to protect the rock and force at least one fumble. That has proven to be difficult against MSU, which has recovered 10 fumbles (tied for second-most in the FCS) and lost three.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.