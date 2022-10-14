BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team’s first trip to Nottingham Field was a tough one. Just over 3,000 fans watched host Northern Colorado beat the Bobcats 16-13 on Oct. 27, 2007.
UNC has gone winless against MSU in the last 15 years and counting, including 0-5 at Nottingham Field. The No. 4-ranked Cats (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky) will try to extend both streaks on Saturday, when they’ll face the Bears (2-4, 1-2) at Nottingham for the first time since 2019.
MSU is a 24 ½-point favorite to earn its fourth straight win. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m.
The game will be televised on MTN (CBS stations in Montana), streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on the Bobcat Radio Network, the Varsity Network and msubobcats.com.
Here are five things to watch:
MSU’s safeties
MSU first-string strong safety Rylan Ortt was supposed to return from his six-game suspension for failing a drug test in last week’s homecoming game against Idaho State, but MSU erred in the reinstatement process. More reinstatement issues will cause him to miss the UNC game too, MSU announced Friday.
Rhedi Short and Kendric Bailey have been inconsistent in Ortt’s place. The Cats have shown they can win with Short and Bailey at strong safety, but mistakes get magnified on the road. If those two play well, UNC’s upset odds will shrink.
Starting free safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. has mostly played well since sustaining a head injury that caused him to miss the Eastern Washington game on Sept. 24. He’ll play a key role in slowing UNC’s offense down.
MSU’s play calling
MSU starting quarterback Tommy Mellott has been cleared to play after suffering a concussion at EWU. Despite three strong performances from Sean Chambers in Mellott’s absence, Mellott is slated to start against UNC, according to MSU head coach Brent Vigen.
Starting QB only means so much in this offense. The Cats have run a two-QB system all season, with Mellott handling most of the duties between the 20-yard lines and Chambers taking over in the red zone — one of the reasons why Chambers leads all FCS players with 15 rushing touchdowns.
MSU will run a similar offense Saturday as it did before Mellott got hurt, but there will surely be wrinkles. Maybe Chambers will play more than he did in the first three games so Mellott can ease back into game action. Maybe both QBs will pass more to limit the number of hits they take and because Chambers threw well the last two weeks. Maybe the Cats will lean more on their running backs now that Lane Sumner and Garrett Coon are both healthy and Elijah Elliott has rushed effectively.
Fumbles, or lack thereof
Northwestern State is the only FCS team that has lost more fumbles (10) than UNC (nine) this season. Only 11 FCS teams have recovered more fumbles than MSU (six), and the Cats are plus-5 in turnover margin (UNC is minus-6).
Fumbles recovered and gained are mostly random acts because they generally require players to be in the right place at the right time. Ball hawking skills only matter so much when an ovular spheroid is bouncing around the feet of a bunch of large men. Just last week, Idaho State had multiple good looks at recovering a Chambers fumble that flew several yards backwards. MSU tight end Treyton Pickering ended up with it, and the Cats scored on the next play.
Teams have much more control on securing the ball on offense and forcing fumbles on defense. UNC has been fumble prone, and MSU has been good at forcing the ball loose. Cats linebacker Callahan O’Reilly is the reigning Big Sky defensive player of the week largely because he forced his second fumble of the season. His first was arguably the biggest play of MSU’s 38-35 win at EWU.
“He’s got a knack for being around the ball,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday, adding, “With the volume of reps that he has, I think there’s a feel that comes into play there. He’s a really sure tackler, so it’s not like all he’s trying to do is strip the ball. But he knows where the ball is, and he’s around it a lot.”
The Bears have recovered four of their own fumbles, meaning they’ve coughed it up a total of 13 times. That’s nearly twice as many as MSU’s total fumbles (seven). Teams have fumbled 10 total times against the Cats, while the Bears have forced 11 (five recoveries).
There’s a good chance UNC’s bad fumble luck won’t continue on Saturday. If the Bears can hold onto the ball while forcing multiple MSU turnovers, they can keep the game close.
Downs and distance
UNC is tied for 120th in the FCS in first down defense, while MSU is sixth in first down offense. The Bears have allowed so many first downs partly because they often fail to get off the field on third downs. They are 108th in third down defense, while MSU is tied for 29th in third down conversion rate.
If those trends continue, the Cats will likely improve to 4-0 in Big Sky play.
Energy
The Cats started slow in their 30-17 conference-opening win at Portland State last season, and lack of energy was one of the culprits.
“We say, ‘BYOE: bring your own energy,’ and we weren’t doing it in the first quarter,” then-MSU wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (now a Los Angeles Ram) said after the game.
The announced attendance for that game at Hillsboro Stadium on Sept. 25, 2021 was 4,095. Nottingham Field has averaged 4,855.5 spectators in UNC’s two home games this season. The smallest crowd MSU has played in front of is 7,200 at Eastern Washington, and every other game has featured at least 19,927 fans. Bobcat Stadium’s average attendance this fall is 21,225, third in the FCS behind Jackson State (31,358) and Montana (24,796).
So Saturday’s game will feel unusual to the Cats, who will host No. 6 Weber State next week. If they can bring their own energy, they should be able to control Saturday’s game.
