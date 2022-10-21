BOZEMAN — Bobcat Stadium has arguably never hosted a regular season football game as big as the one that will go down on Saturday.
No. 3-ranked Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky) will host No. 5 Weber State (6-0, 3-0) at 1 p.m. in the first top-five matchup ever held at Bobcat Stadium during the regular season, according to MSU.
At stake: a chance for MSU to break its program record for consecutive home wins (currently at 16), a chance for Weber State to extend its school record for consecutive road wins (currently at eight), a chance for Weber to extend its record-best start to a season and a whole bunch of playoff implications.
The Wildcats also own the Football Championship Subdivision’s longest active winning streak (eight games), and Bobcat Stadium’s attendance record — 21,687, set in this season’s Gold Rush game — might get surpassed.
MSU is a 2 ½-point favorite to win Saturday’s game, which will be televised on MTN (CBS stations in Montana), streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on the Bobcat Radio Network, the Varsity Network and msubobcats.com.
Here are five things to watch:
Unstoppable, or immovable?
MSU is third in the FCS with 6.09 yards per carry and second with 281.1 rushing yards per game (Davidson is No. 1 at 378.4). That’s despite missing every running back except Elijah Elliott for multiple games and playing without one of its best runners, starting quarterback Tommy Mellott, for basically three games.
Mellott returned from a concussion in last week’s 37-14 win at Northern Colorado, and running back Lane Sumner came back two games ago. Sumner, a Huntley Project graduate, is averaging 135.3 rushing yards per game, which would rank third in the FCS and tops in the Big Sky if he played in more than three games.
The main motor of MSU’s rushing attack has been Sean Chambers, who replaced Mellott at QB and has thrived in a two-QB system when both have been healthy. Chambers leads the FCS with 16 rushing touchdowns, is top 10 in yards per carry (7.21) and top 20 in total rushing yards (620).
The strong rushing attack has vaulted MSU to No. 12 in the FCS in time of possession (33.7 minutes per game).
On Saturday, the Bobcats will face a defense that’s allowed the FCS’ 10th-fewest rushing yards per game (87.2). Defensive tackles Kalisi Moli and Doug Schiess, a 2021 All-Big Sky honorable mention, both have 14 tackles and multiple tackles for loss (stats don’t capture the impact interior D-linemen make in the run game). Winston Reed leads the Wildcats with 44 total tackles (28 solo) and 4 ½ tackles for loss, and fellow inside linebacker Garrett Beck is close behind with 35 tackles (21 solo) and 2 ½ TFLs.
MSU lost starting right tackle Marcus Wehr to a season-ending injury and will likely play without injured starting right guard Cole Sain, according to MSU head coach Brent Vigen. Their replacements — Jacob Kettles at RT and Omar Aigbedion at RG — might be the most important players on Saturday.
Red zone
Opponents have only reached the red zone against Weber 13 times, the third-lowest mark in the FCS. When they’ve gotten inside Weber’s 20-yard line, they’ve only scored seven times (four touchdowns, three field goals).
That 53.8% red zone success rate is the lowest any FCS defense has allowed this season, and it’s a big reason why the Wildcats have allowed the second-fewest points per game (11) in the Division I subdivision.
Chambers leads the FCS in rushing touchdowns largely because he’s replaced Mellott when MSU has reached the red zone. But MSU is only 64th in red zone offense, scoring 25 TDs and five field goals in 38 trips inside the 20.
On the other side of the ball, Weber has converted 82.9% of its red zone attempts (20 TDs, nine FGs), while MSU has allowed 93.3% of its foes to score in such scenarios (10 TDs, four FGs).
While MSU’s offense has scored a middling 78.9% of the time in the red zone, the more important number might be its 38 red zone attempts. That’s tied for No. 2 in the FCS. Close behind are the Wildcats, who have reached the red zone 35 times.
The Bobcats’ poor red zone defense is a bit misleading because they’ve only allowed teams to get there 15 times. That number is so low partly because MSU’s defense has surrendered several big plays, but its 25.29 points allowed per game is 47th-best in the FCS.
Remove the 68 points MSU gave up to the Football Bowl Subdivision’s Oregon State, and that number drops to 18.17 points allowed per game. That would be a top-15 mark in the FCS and less than four points behind Montana, which hasn’t played an FBS team.
Mistakes, or lack thereof
The Bobcats forced two turnovers and didn’t allow any in a 13-7 win over Weber in Ogden, Utah, last October. Both fumbles led to Blake Glessner field goals on the ensuing drives. Those kicks turned a 7-7 stalemate into the final margin.
Saturday’s game could also hinge on turnovers.
Weber’s offense has lost seven fumbles this season (tied for 103rd-worst in the FCS), while MSU’s defense has recovered six (tied for 16th-best). The Wildcats have picked off 12 passes on defense (second in the FCS), which helps explain why these two teams are virtually even in turnover margin (MSU is plus-5, Weber is plus-4).
Rain and snow are in Bozeman’s Saturday forecast, so ball security will be extra difficult. Even in dry weather, bad snaps have been a problem for Weber this season, according to the (Ogden) Standard-Examiner.
The Wildcats have committed 8.83 penalties per game, the sixth-highest mark in the FCS this fall. Three of those per game flags have come on false starts/illegal snaps, per the Standard-Examiner.
That’s especially ominous for a Weber team that will play at one of the FCS’ loudest stadiums on Saturday.
MSU, meanwhile, is tied for the 16th-fewest penalties per game in the FCS at 4.43.
MSU’s pass rush
Weber has eight offensive linemen on its two-deep depth chart, and their average weight is 315 pounds. That size has helped the Wildcats compile the 14th-most rushing yards per game in the FCS (208.7) and allow the seventh-least sacks per game (0.83).
In another strength-versus-strength matchup on Saturday, that O-line will go up against an MSU pass rush that is averaging 2.71 sacks per game (25th in the FCS).
The Bobcats pressured Weber QB Bronson Barron throughout last year’s game and sacked him four times. If they can do that again Saturday, they’ll have a great chance to remain atop the Big Sky standings.
Kickoffs
Only two FCS teams have returned kickoffs for more yards per game than Weber this year: Jacksonville State and MSU, which is No. 1 at 31.44 yards per return (both teams have attempted at least nine more kick returns than Jacksonville State).
Glessner has booted 38 kickoffs for touchbacks, the second-best mark for any FCS team behind Jacksonville State. MSU has allowed 22 yards per return on 10 tries, and that number would plummet to 15.6 yards without the 80-yard return from Oregon State’s Anthony Gould on Sept. 17.
Weber’s Sloan Calder has tallied 24 touchbacks on 44 kickoffs, and opponents have averaged 19.15 yards per return against the Wildcats with one touchdown.
MSU’s Marqui Johnson returned a kick for a TD against Oregon State and is nearly the FCS leader in kickoff return yardage (34.4). One of the players ahead of him is Weber’s Abraham Williams, who boasts a 36.83 yards-per-return mark thanks in part to a 100-yard TD runback.
Rain might prevent Glessner and Calder from kicking as many touchbacks as usual on Saturday, so their teams’ kick return and coverage units could play pivotal roles.
