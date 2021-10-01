BOZEMAN — The Northern Colorado football team won its first game at Bobcat Stadium, scoring 14 fourth quarter points to beat Montana State 14-10 on Sept. 27, 2003. MSU has beaten the Bears 10 straight times since then.
The 11th-ranked Bobcats (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky) will try to make it 11 straight when they welcome UNC (2-2, 1-0) back to Bobcat Stadium this Saturday. MSU owns a 22-10-1 record against UNC in their matchup’s history.
“We’re coming in to win,” UNC defensive back Jerone Jackson told reporters Wednesday. “Coming in as an underdog, it would be a great opportunity to shock the world and to put notice to the conference that the UNC Bears are here to play.”
Here are five things to watch in Saturday’s Big Sky game, which is scheduled to kick off at 1:05 p.m. It will be shown on ABC stations across Montana, SWX in Billings and ESPN+. It will also be broadcast on the Bobcat Radio Network and msubobcats.com.
UNC’s holes
UNC head coach Ed McCaffrey said Wednesday that some significant players, including starters, are not back from COVID-19 quarantines. He didn’t specify who those players were, but he noted that unvaccinated Bears who get COVID and unvaccinated close contacts are forced to quarantine.
“It makes it tough to practice and to play when you don’t have all of your players, or if they practice for part of the week and then are gone so whoever’s backing them up didn’t get the reps,” McCaffrey told reporters Wednesday. “It’s the No. 1 biggest challenge for me and for our program.”
UNC was missing 25% of its roster because of quarantines in its 17-10 overtime loss to Lamar two week ago, McCaffrey said. The Bears are mostly vaccinated and were down to five COVID-related absences shortly before last week’s 17-10 overtime win over Northern Arizona, according to the Greeley Tribune, but COVID is still preventing them from fielding a full roster.
MSU had a vaccination rate of around 90% before the season, per head coach Brent Vigen. The Bobcats have not reported any COVID-caused absences so far this season.
UNC’s coronavirus issues might not affect MSU’s game plan, but the Bobcats might try to target backups filling in for the quarantined starters. Those inactive players also reduce UNC’s margin for error. If any Bears get injured in Saturday’s game, the upset opportunity might evaporate.
MSU’s passing game
Portland State’s flex defense caused problems for MSU quarterback Matthew McKay early in the Bobcats’ 30-17 win last week, mainly because of all the pre-snap movements, McKay said in a press conference Monday (the redshirt junior went 8 for 15 for 108 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in the first half).
UNC’s 3-3-5, or 3-3-stack, defense isn’t quite as confusing, but McKay’s day might be just as difficult.
Vigen saw that 3-3-stack defense from Texas State and Tulsa in 2019, when he was Wyoming’s offensive coordinator. MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright also prepared for it last year, when Oregon faced Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl (Housewright was an offensive analyst for Oregon at the time).
“It’s become more and more of a defense that can really slow down the pass because you’re dropping eight into coverage quite a bit, but you’re deployed enough to stop the run,” Vigen said Monday. “It’s got an unusual flavor to it. It’s probably the one time in 11 games you’ll see it.”
Seeing the 3-3-stack two times in three weeks two years ago gives Vigen some confidence that the Bobcats can have a productive offensive game Saturday. But every team’s “got their different spin on it,” he added.
“They’re really active with their front five, really good players, and then secondary-wise, they play a lot of zone,” Vigen said, “so you have to be patient, take what they give you. It’s really a bend-but-don’t-break type of philosophy.”
MSU’s cornerbacks
Bobcats starting cornerback James Campbell exited the Portland State game with an injury, and though Vigen doesn’t expect the junior to be out long, he’s not listed on the two-deep depth chart for Saturday’s game against UNC.
Filling in for Campbell will be true freshman Simeon Woodard, who has impressed his coaches this fall. Listed behind Woodard on the two-deep is Tyrel Thomas, a senior who missed the first four games because of a knee injury he suffered in fall camp that required surgery.
Thomas was active in last week’s game but didn’t play. His availability was mostly “from an emergency perspective,” Vigen said last Saturday. Vigen sounded more optimistic about Thomas’ chances to play against UNC, and Campbell’s absence creates more urgency to get Thomas some reps.
UNC’s passing offense has been decent through four games (807 yards, six TDs, two INTs, 61% completion rate), and the Bears have a strong No. 1 receiver in redshirt sophomore Kassidy Woods (20 catches, 255 yards, one TD). The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Washington State transfer will be a handful for Woodard, Thomas and/or Eric Zambrano, the other starting corner for MSU.
MSU’s kick and punt returners
MSU’s best punt return of the season had a costly result.
Last week, Coy Steel returned a third-quarter punt 45 yards deep into Portland State territory. He got hurt on the play, was helped off the field and spent the rest of the game on crutches.
Vigen said Monday that Steel suffered “a serious injury, and he’ll be out for an extended period of time.” The redshirt junior was an important slot receiver, and he displayed his value on punts beyond that 45-yard return.
Now listed as the Bobcats’ first-string punt returner is junior Cam Gardner, and behind him is fellow junior receiver Willie Patterson, who returned punts in MSU’s season-opening loss at Wyoming. Gardner, a Utah transfer, also returned kicks last Saturday, although he’s listed as the backup to redshirt sophomore running back Lane Sumner on the latest kick return depth chart.
Sumner suffered an injury in MSU’s home opener against Drake on Sept. 11, according to Vigen. Like Thomas, Sumner was listed on last week’s depth chart but didn’t play. Vigen didn’t mention Sumner in his Monday press conference, but the last two depth charts point to a return for the Huntley Project graduate, perhaps both on special teams and on offense.
MSU’s energy
MSU players said the hot weather and small crowd (just over 4,000 people) at Hillsboro Stadium last week contributed to their slow start. Bozeman is less humid than the Portland area, and Saturday’s forecast has a high of about 70 degrees. The attendance for the UNC game will be closer to 20,000 than 4,000.
Saturday’s environment should lead the Bobcats to come out with more energy than they did against the Vikings. But, as Vigen asked hypothetically after the Portland State game, “What’s energy? Energy’s playing well?”
“We were able to create energy, which means we played better,” Vigen said with a smile.
