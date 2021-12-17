BOZEMAN — Leon Costello worked at South Dakota State for six years before becoming Montana State’s athletic director in 2016. MSU head football coach Brent Vigen battled the Jackrabbits for 20 years as a player and coach at North Dakota State. The Bobcats and Jacks have faced each other 15 times, including once in the playoffs.
Unseeded SDSU (11-3) will become the fourth repeat playoff opponent for MSU (11-2) when the teams face off in the FCS semifinals at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. The last time MSU hosted a semifinal game was 1984. MSU won the national title that year, and they haven’t played in a championship game since.
To reach Frisco, Texas, next month, the No. 7-ranked Cats will have to get past the No. 11 Jacks, who kicked off their current three-game winning streak against MSU with a 47-40 playoff win in 2014 at Bobcat Stadium. SDSU lost to Sam Houston 23-21 on May 16 in the FCS title game. MSU won 42-19 at Sam Houston last week in the quarterfinals.
Here are five things to watch in Saturday’s semifinal game, in which SDSU is favored by 5 ½ points. It will be televised on ESPN2, streamed on ESPN3 and broadcast on the Bobcat Radio Network and msubobcats.com.
Banged up key players
MSU nose tackle Chase Benson, a HERO Sports third-team All-American, got hurt last week on Sam Houston’s first drive, and he didn’t return. All-Big Sky second-team nickelback Ty Okada also went down in the first half and missed the rest of the game. Troy Andersen, a first-team All-American linebacker, played all four quarters but appeared to suffer a right arm or shoulder injury in the second half and showed discomfort the rest of the way.
MSU was “in wait-and-see mode” earlier in the week regarding those three players’ health statuses, Vigen said Monday. His only update Wednesday was, “We’re still working through that.”
MSU starting cornerback Eric Zambrano missed the Sam Houston game but will be back against SDSU, Vigen said. Starting right tackle TJ Session practiced this week for the first time since suffering a leg injury on Nov. 13 against Idaho, but “what that means as far as inserting him back into the lineup, I’m not sure,” Vigen said.
SDSU first-team All-American running back Pierre Strong Jr. left last week’s game at Villanova because of a head injury on the Jacks’ first drive. Like Andersen, Benson and Okada, Strong’s status won’t be determined until Saturday.
It’s also unclear if Jacks cornerback Malik Lofton, who missed the Villanova game, will be active.
MSU’s run defense
Benson is one of the best run-stuffing nose tackles in the FCS. Andersen is one of the best defensive players in the subdivision. Playing without either of them at full strength could sink MSU’s odds.
SDSU’s 5.89 yards-per-carry average is third in the FCS (MSU is ninth), and the Jacks are eighth with 218.6 rushing yards per game (MSU is sixth). Strong is their main engine, but Isaiah Davis is arguably just as dangerous.
After battling injuries for most of the regular season, Davis has broken out in the playoffs. The sophomore rushed for 217 yards and a touchdown in the opener against UC Davis, 108 and two TDs at Sacramento State and 174 yards and three scores at Villanova.
SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said Tuesday that “our system matches up a lot better with Montana State’s” defense than Villanova’s, an unsettling sentiment for MSU considering SDSU ran for 268 yards on 5.9 yards per carry last week.
But the Cats aren’t 10th in the FCS in ypc allowed (2.89) solely because of Benson and Andersen. Last week, Benson-less MSU held Sam Houston’s strong rushing offense (fifth in the FCS with 5.75 ypc) to 79 yards on 2.3 ypc.
SDSU’s passing game
SDSU quarterback Chris Oladokun has completed 61.6% of his passes for 2,849 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. His favorite targets have been All-Missouri Valley Football Conference second-team wide receiver Jaxon Janke (66 catches, 1,061 yards, five TDs), first-team tight end Tucker Kraft (59 catches, 677 yards, six TDs) and Jaxon’s twin brother Jadon (36 catches, 575 yards, eight TDs).
SDSU is sixth in the FCS in passing yards per attempt (8.43), tied for seventh in fewest interceptions thrown (six) and tied for ninth in touchdown passes (30).
But SDSU’s offensive line (three All-MVFC second-teamers) has faced few, if any, pass rushes as strong as MSU’s. Led by first-team All-American Daniel Hardy (14 sacks), the Cats have sacked opposing QBs 41 times this season, good for seventh in the FCS.
“If we’re calling a pass play and we're trying to hit Jaxon Janke 45 yards down the field, there's a risk there because you have to block for a longer time,” Stiegelmeier said Tuesday.
MSU has allowed the 23rd-fewest passing yards per attempt (6.51) in the FCS and is tied for seventh with 17 interceptions (SDSU is first with 21).
Another record in reach
Last week, Isaiah Ifanse broke the single-season MSU record for rushing yards. He’s 269 yards away from the top career rushing mark, so he’s not likely to break that Saturday. But another record could fall.
MSU wideout Lance McCutcheon has 1,015 receiving yards this season. That’s 134 yards short of the single-season program record, set by Joe Bignell in — fittingly — 1984.
McCutcheon is averaging 78.1 receiving yards per game, so he might not pass Bignell if the Cats don’t advance to the championship game. But McCutcheon, a senior from Bozeman, has topped 134 yards in a game twice this season: 161 at Portland State on Sept. 25 and 150 at Eastern Washington on Nov. 6. The first-team all-Big Sky player also compiled 121 yards against Drake on Sept. 11, 107 against Northern Colorado on Oct. 2 and 98 last week.
SDSU is 86th in the FCS in passing yards against (241.6 per game) and has allowed eight opposing players to gain 100-plus receiving yards. Two of those receivers (Southern Illinois’ Landon Lenoir and South Dakota’s Jeremiah Webb) topped 134 yards in their respective games.
Seniors
One group of seniors will see their college careers end on Saturday. It will be the final home game for MSU’s seniors, win or lose.
That finality will be tough to digest, but neither team would still be playing without seniors such as Andersen, Benson, Hardy, McCutcheon and Strong.
“Really good, great teams are generally a product of those guys that are in their last go-around really having their best years,” Vigen said Nov. 13, which was MSU’s senior day. “We’ve got a whole bunch of guys doing just that.”
Early in his career, Stiegelmeier talked to then-Colorado State coach Sonny Lubick, a Butte native who coached at MSU from 1970-81. Lubick said something powerful to Stiegelmeier, who’s now in 25th year as SDSU’s coach.
“He said, ‘Yeah, you're the head coach, but you're not the most important leader. It's your seniors. It's your captains,’” Stiegelmeier recalled. “He explained how he got his captains, seniors on his page, and then he watched from afar. That's my approach.
“Our program is used to that type of leadership and that kind of direction, and when you have great ones, it's powerful. And we have great ones.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.