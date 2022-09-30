BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team will try to extend a couple of streaks on Saturday night.
MSU has won 14 straight games at Bobcat Stadium — the longest active home winning streak in the Football Championship Subdivision, according to Stats Perform. Sacramento State is the last team to beat MSU in Bozeman: 34-21 on Oct. 12, 2019.
About a month after that loss, the Bobcats traveled to California and beat UC Davis 27-17. It was their sixth straight win over the Aggies after dropping their first matchup 45-0 at Bobcat Stadium in 2006.
No. 4-ranked MSU (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky) will host Davis (1-3, 0-1) in front of a national audience starting at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Despite several serious injuries, the Cats are 8 ½-point favorites to extend their winning streaks.
The game will be televised on ESPNU, streamed on ESPN3 and broadcast on the Bobcat Radio Network, the Varsity Network and msubobcats.com.
Here are five things to watch:
MSU’s passing game
MSU starting quarterback Tommy Mellott suffered a head injury in last Saturday’s 38-35 win at Eastern Washington, and he’ll miss the Davis game, MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday. Mellott is a dynamic runner, and though limited as a passer, he’s made many plays with his arm during his eight college starts.
Mellott’s replacement, Sean Chambers, has looked even more limited through the air this season. Chambers is 9 of 21 for 99 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. His first two TDs came on pop passes (which are basically handoffs), and his third happened on a short toss to a wide open Willie Patterson last week.
In four injury-filled years at Wyoming, Chambers completed 48.8% with 16 TDs and 10 INTs. His running ability, on the other hand, has been elite. The redshirt junior is tied for the FCS lead with nine rushing TDs this season, and he’s gained 345 yards on 6.8 yards per carry. Two of those scores and 160 of those yards came against EWU.
Vigen and offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright have shown a commitment to running the ball all season, even without their top four running backs for the last three games and without Mellott for the last three quarters. There’s no reason to believe Chambers will play a pass-heavy role on Saturday, especially if it rains in Bozeman as is forecast.
MSU might use those expectations against the Aggies. The Cats already use “a lot of smoke and mirrors, a lot of eye candy pulling you in a lot of different directions,” Davis linebacker Cole Hansen said in a press conference on Monday. It would make sense for MSU to run more motion, run-pass option and play action.
Chambers rushed 28 times and threw 12 passes against EWU. As Wyoming’s starter in 2019, he averaged 11.3 carries and 15.1 pass attempts per game. Vigen, who was Wyoming’s offensive coordinator at the time, might try to strike a similar balance Saturday night.
Big plays, or lack thereof
The Cats allowed two TDs of 66-plus yards in this season’s opener against McNeese State. Two games later, they gave up two returns of 80 yards to Oregon State. Against EWU, they surrendered a 56-yard TD run and an 80-yard TD pass.
MSU’s defense and special teams allowed plays of 56-plus yards three times in 15 games last season.
Davis has exceeded that length on three plays this season. Aggies quarterback Miles Hastings has passed for two TDs of 60 yards or more, but he’s mostly thrown for short or intermediate gains. He’s averaging 260.3 passing yards per game on 42.8 attempts per game. In a 17-12 loss to Weber State last week, Hastings completed 39 of 57 passes for 256 yards and a long of 19.
It’s hard to tell if Hastings’ relatively low yards-per-completion rate is due to his style of play, his receivers, Davis’ game plans, opposing defenses, other factors or some combination of all those things.
Davis generally lines up with at least one tight end and one running back but sometimes uses more receiver-heavy formations, MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday. Just because the Aggies haven’t broken off a bunch of big plays this season doesn’t mean they won’t on Saturday.
“We’ve got to be really disciplined with our eyes and do a good job of adjusting formationally and recognizing the formations,” Garza said. “A lot of times, teams have strong tendencies out of formations, and they have some, so we just have to capitalize on that and just stay gap sound.”
Bobcat blitz
Davis has two offensive linemen who earned All-Big Sky selections and are on the preseason all-conference team: guard Jake Parks and center Connor Pettek. The other three O-line positions have performed well through this season, too.
Davis has allowed the fewest sacks (three) among Big Sky teams and the ninth-fewest in the FCS. The Aggies have averaged the 60th-most yards per game (137.2) in the FCS, but they’re 19th in yards per carry (5.04).
MSU pressured EWU quarterback Gunner Talkington effectively with its four defensive linemen. A four-man pass rush might not be as productive against Davis’ strong O-line, so Garza might dial up more blitzes on Saturday. Run blitzes could help slow down Big Sky preseason offensive player of the year Ulonzo Gilliam Jr., as well.
UC Davis’ linebackers
Vigen said Davis’ defense uses multiple fronts, tackles well and has linebackers who “can cover a lot of ground.”
The linebacking corps has been led by Teddye Buchanan (18 tackles), Jackson Cloyd (14), Jayce Smalley (13) and Porter Connors (11). Aggies 2021 spring All-Big Sky linebacker Cole Hansen returned last week after missing the previous four games due to “a history of knee injuries,” Davis coach Dan Hawkins said Monday.
Hawkins didn’t mention if Buchanan will play Saturday or not. The team captain missed the previous two games with an injury. He is listed at the top of Davis’ latest depth chart.
Buchanan led Davis with 74 tackles and added 5 ½ tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions as a freshman last fall.
McCallan Castles
Garza noted that Castles, Davis’ starting tight end, rarely comes off the field, whether he’s on the line or in the slot.
Castles transferred from Cal in 2020 and has been an All-Big Sky selection in the two seasons since he moved 60 miles northeast. The redshirt junior has generated some NFL Draft buzz, too.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Castles was second on the Aggies last season with 387 receiving yards and four touchdowns, and he’s caught 12 passes for 126 yards and a score this year. He’s also been touted for his blocking ability.
