BOZEMAN — In 1976, the Montana State football team defeated North Dakota State 34-7 in Bozeman during the regular season and beat the Bison 10-3 in the Division II semifinals later that year. The Sonny Holland-coached Bobcats won the following game for their second national championship in program history.
That’s the only time MSU has faced the same team during the regular season and the playoffs in the same year, according to MSU’s sports information department. That 1976 team will gain company on Saturday.
The fourth-seeded and No. 3-ranked Bobcats (10-1) will face No. 9-ranked Weber State (10-2) in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. The Big Sky Conference foes also faced off at Bobcat Stadium on Oct. 22, and MSU won 43-38 in unforgettable fashion.
The Bobcats are 4 ½-point favorites to win Saturday’s rematch. Whoever wins will feel great about their chances to reach the FCS title game.
The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on the Bobcat Radio Network, the Varsity Network and msubobcats.com.
Here are five things to watch:
All-American resets
Weber State running back Josh Davis was a third-team FCS All-America selection in 2019, and Montana State RB Isaiah Ifanse earned multiple All-America second-team honors in 2021. Neither played on Oct. 22, but both are expected to appear in Saturday’s game.
Davis has rushed for 607 yards and four touchdowns on 114 carries (5.3 yards per carry) in eight games this season. In last week’s 38-31 first-round win over North Dakota, the senior finished with 129 yards and two scores on 21 carries.
“He’s very dynamic, versatile,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday, adding, “Did they trend a little different run type in that (UND) game? I would suggest with him in the game, they likely did a little bit.”
Ifanse, who hasn’t played since undergoing knee surgery in the offseason, joins an offense that averages 327.7 rushing yards per game (second in the FCS) on 6.6 yards per carry (first in the FCS).
Davis has played in Weber’s last two games, and his coaches are clearly comfortable giving him a heavy load. Ifanse is first string on MSU’s latest depth chart, and Vigen has indicated that he’ll play quite a bit. But Elijah Elliott, Marqui Johnson, Garrett Coon and Lane Sumner (who suffered a season-ending injury on Oct. 22) have played well in his place, and MSU quarterbacks Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers have compiled lots of carries. Ifanse might play a bunch of snaps, but his carries will be limited if Mellott and Chambers keep the ball often on read-option plays.
Ifanse underwent surgery in March for an injury he sustained at the beginning of the 2019 season, so the Bellevue, Washington, native has “a chance to be better” than his record-setting self a year ago, Vigen said.
“He will certainly give us something we haven’t had,” Vigen added. “Not that that’s anything against Elijah, Lane, Garrett, any of those guys. He’s just different. He’s different between the tackles, for sure. He’s hard to tackle. He’s one of the hardest guys to tackle that I’ve ever had the fortune of being around.
“So we’re really excited. I know he is, as well.”
Kicking and scheming
Saturday’s game will feature some of the most dangerous kick and punt returners in the FCS.
The Bobcats saw Abraham Williams and Hudson Schenck return a kickoff and a punt, respectively, for TDs within a five-minute span in the first quarter on Oct. 22. It was one of Williams’ FCS-leading four kick return scores this season. That was Schenck’s only special teams TD this season, and he negated it with a muffed punt near the end of the first half. MSU recovered it and scored on the next play to take a 27-24 lead.
Those two Wildcats’ overshadowed Marqui Johnson’s solid day. The Sacramento State transfer averaged 24.4 yards per kick return on seven attempts with a long of 38, and he ran back a kick to the house against Oregon State the previous month.
MSU true freshman Taco Dowler didn’t return a punt on Oct. 22, mainly because Weber long snapper Grant Sands sent four snaps into the end zone for safeties (Weber’s Jack Burgess finished that game with one punt, which Dowler fair caught). Dowler returned a punt for a score against Morehead State in Week 2.
Strategy and leg strength might render kick/punt coverage irrelevant on Saturday.
MSU’s Blake Glessner leads the FCS with 57 touchbacks on kickoffs this season. That will be extra important on Saturday because of Williams and because MSU has allowed the 15th-most yards per kick return (23.92) in the subdivision. The Wildcats aren’t much better in that category (22.65), due largely to two kick return TDs allowed.
Johnson didn’t return a kickoff against Montana on Nov. 19 because the Grizzlies kicked away from him. That might be an optimal strategy for both teams Saturday.
Hang time on punts will also be key. Neither team wants to give the opposing punt returner space to roam, nor do they want to punt out of bounds and give short fields to their foe’s strong offense.
The Wildcats, of course, will be pleased if they can get all of their punts off without a hitch.
MSU’s defensive adjustments
MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza will serve a suspension on Saturday after he was cited for a DUI on Nov. 19, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. Calling defensive plays for the Bobcats will be linebackers coach Bobby Daly, per Vigen.
It’s hard to imagine many wrinkles to MSU’s defensive playbook entering Saturday, but games often force coaches to change their scripts. If MSU’s defense struggles early, will Daly and Co. change their game plan, or will they stay the course and bank on improvements elsewhere?
Diagnosing the difference between schematic issues and execution errors isn’t always easy, and that could play a crucial role against Weber.
Wildcats’ hands
On Oct. 22, a fourth-down pass from Bronson Barron hit the hands of All-Big Sky second-team receiver Ty MacPherson and fell to the turf with 25 seconds left, ending the Wildcats’ comeback hopes.
About halfway through the second quarter of that game, Barron fired an on-target third-down pass to Jacob Sharp down the middle of the field. Multiple yards separated Sharp and his defender, and MSU had no safety help. It would’ve at least put Weber deep into MSU territory if Sharp caught it.
He dropped it, and Sands sent his second snap through the end zone a play later. The Bobcats scored on the following possession to cut their deficit to 24-18. Had Sharp caught that pass, there’s a good chance Weber would’ve taken a 31-9 lead.
Those weren’t Weber’s only drops on Oct. 22, and rainy conditions likely contributed. The weather should be sunny on Saturday, so the Wildcats will have better chances of securing more passes.
Flags
MSU has committed 5.45 penalties per game this season, tied for 43rd-fewest in the FCS. Weber is 106th at 7.58.
Those figures were even further apart entering Oct. 22, yet the Bobcats were penalized 11 times that game, while Weber was flagged three times.
MSU survived, but a similar penalty disparity could lead to a loss this time around.
