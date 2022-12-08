BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team has grown accustomed to reaching the final eight of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The latest quarterfinal game will feel different than the previous ones.
Mere hours after MSU beat Weber State in the second round last Saturday, Sonny Holland died at the age of 84. “The Greatest Bobcat” guided the 1956 Bobcats to an NAIA title as a player and the 1976 Division II title as a coach — the first two national championships in program history.
The fourth-seeded Bobcats (11-1) will wear decals honoring Holland on their helmets prior to Friday’s FCS quarterfinal game against fifth-seeded William & Mary (11-1). As they have for years, MSU’s players and coaches will tap Holland’s statue as they enter Bobcat Stadium before Friday’s game. Perhaps his memory will help them get one step closer to their first national title since 1984.
The Cats and the Tribe will face off for the first time in their football histories at 8:15 p.m. Friday. Co-Big Sky champion MSU is a 7 ½-point favorite to win its 20th straight home game and reach the FCS semifinals for the third straight season. William & Mary, a Colonial Athletic Association team from Virginia, is trying to earn its seventh straight road victory and reach the semis for the first time since 2009.
The game will be televised on ESPN2, streamed on WatchESPN and broadcast on the Bobcat Radio Network, the Varsity Network and msubobcats.com.
Here are five things to watch:
The chains
The 33-25 win over Weber last week wouldn’t have been that close if MSU had turned any of its four field goals into touchdowns.
“I think on all those field goal attempts, we had a first-down play — at least three of them — where all of the sudden we were in second (down) and long,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said after the game. “We’ve got to stay ahead of the chains.”
The chains he’s referring to, of course, are the ones that stretch 10 yards from the line of scrimmage to the first down marker. MSU’s run-first offense operates best when it needs less than 10 yards to convert a first down, given its limited passing offense and the difficulty of manufacturing chunk plays on the ground.
Arguably William & Mary’s best player is outside linebacker John Pius, a Buck Buchanan Award finalist who is top five in tackles for loss (19) and sacks (11 ½) among FCS players this season. If he and his teammates can make more stops behind the line of scrimmage, they’ll have a chance to contain MSU’s offense, which ranks third in the FCS in points per game (44).
If not, the Tribe’s only hope will be to force turnovers and/or win a shootout. MSU’s defense has struggled this season, but it hasn’t allowed more than 28 points in its last three games, and that number is misleading. The Cats built leads of 48-7 at Cal Poly, 48-7 over Montana and 33-10 over Weber in those three games.
Third quarter
Like all teams, William & Mary will hope to start fast and build an early lead Friday night. But if the Tribe have a good first half, can they sustain it?
Bozeman sits nearly 5,000 feet higher than Williamsburg, Virginia. An elevation difference that stark can take a toll on a sea level team, especially in the second half. Sub-freezing temperatures will progressively plummet during Friday night’s game as well.
Even Mountain Region teams have struggled against the Cats after halftime. MSU has a plus-78 point differential (plus-7.1 per game) in third quarters against FCS opponents this season. Only Oregon State, a 9-3 Pac-12 team, has outscored the Cats in a third quarter. In their last two games, the Cats outscored a ranked opponent 10-0 each the third quarter to pull away.
Friday’s outcome might hinge on William & Mary’s stamina and halftime adjustments.
Third and fourth downs
William & Mary (47.1%) and MSU (46.7%) have converted third downs at basically the same rate this season, while the Tribe’s third-down defense is top six in the FCS (31.6% allowed). MSU has given up the 34th-fewest third downs (36.5%) in the subdivision.
Stopping the other team on third downs might only matter so much. MSU has converted 14 of its 20 fourth-down attempts, good for No. 2 in the FCS behind Mercer. William & Mary’s opponents have converted 14 of 24 fourth-down attempts, a bottom-18 mark. The Tribe have converted 8 of 13 fourth-down tries (16th), while MSU has surrendered 15 of 34 first downs in such scenarios (51st).
Last week, MSU’s Bryce Leighton punted for the first time since Nov. 5 at Northern Arizona. If the Cats can continue to keep him on the sideline and continue to convert fourth downs, William & Mary will struggle to keep pace.
Blake Glessner
Glessner’s lone field goal attempt against Weber on Oct. 22 was blocked. Over the next four games, the sophomore kicker made 11 straight field goals, a streak broken by a 49-yard attempt last week that went wide left.
Glessner’s impact was most apparent against NAU on Nov. 5, when the second of his two field goals was a walk-off. It’s also hard to know how last week’s game would’ve gone without his four makes, including three straight to turn a 10-10 tie into a 19-10 lead. MSU becomes that much more devastating when it can still score after the increasingly rare drive that doesn’t end in a TD.
William & Mary hasn’t returned a kickoff for a TD this season, but the Cats would rather not risk that possibility in a game that could come down to a few plays. Luckily for them, Glessner leads the FCS in touchbacks.
Ball security
Fatigue and cold temperatures could exacerbate one of William & Mary’s biggest flaws: fumbles.
The Tribe have fumbled 15 times this season and lost nine of them, a bottom-40 mark in the FCS. MSU has recovered 12 of their opponents’ 21 fumbles and lost four of 11.
William & Mary has forced 24 fumbles and recovered 11, so it can win or keep Friday’s game close if that trend continues. But takeaways won’t mean much if the Tribe can’t hold onto the ball.
