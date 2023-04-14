BILLINGS — Retiring Professional Bull Riders entertainer/rodeo clown Flint Rasmussen will be the guest speaker at the Montana AAU Little Sullivan Award Banquet Saturday, May 6, at Fairmont Hot Springs.

The banquet will start with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The men’s finalists for the Little Sullivan Award are: Duncan Hamilton, Bozeman, Montana State, cross country, track and field; Robby Hauck, Missoula, Montana, football; Jacob Morgan, Billings, Mary, wrestling; and Patrick O’Connell, Kalispell, Montana, football.

The women’s finalists are: Kola Bad Bear, Billings, Montana State, basketball; Ayla Embry, Bozeman, Rocky Mountain College, volleyball; Brittanee Fisher, Billings, Montana State Billings (senior in 2022), softball; and Sophia Stiles, Malta, Florida Gulf Coast, basketball.

The Montana AAU Little Sullivan Award dates to 1955. Troy Andersen (Montana State, Dillon, football) and Ali Weisz (Olympic shooting, Belgrade) were last year’s winners.

The award is patterned after the national AAU Sullivan Award, which was first presented in 1930.

Finalists are chosen based on athleticism, community service, sportsmanship, amateurism and academics. Finalists have traditionally been from Montana.

The AAU will also be presenting its Outstanding Contributor Award, Outstanding Service Award, and the Divisional Outstanding Wrestlers awards at the banquet.

The banquet is part of the AAU/USAW State Convention May 5-7.