BOZEMAN — Danny Sprinkle hopped up and down and waved his arms side to side above his head like he was doing jumping jacks. Montana State’s head coach was demonstrating to his players how he wanted them to defend.
But the former Bobcat could only give instructions. It was up to the players on the court to follow through.
After allowing 40 points in the first half, MSU switched its man-to-man defense to a 1-3-1 zone. The Bobcats did the same 23 days prior when they beat Weber State in Ogden, Utah, for the first time in 11 years.
The strategy worked again, and MSU took down the Wildcats 77-63.
“It's hard. They still had some looks, they missed them, but it's not out of their offense,” Sprinkle said. “Against the 1-3-1, it's a different flow. You're not taking rhythm shots. Credit to our guys.”
Saturday’s victory in front of 3,223 at Worthington Arena marked the first time the Bobcats (14-11, 8-6 Big Sky) have swept Weber State (10-16, 6-9) since 2005. MSU held the Wildcats to 23 second-half points, the sixth least allowed in a half this season. The Bobcats flipped an eight-point deficit into an eight-point advantage just after halftime by scoring 16 straight points.
Jubrile Belo scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Harald Frey, who only scored two points in the first half, finished with 16 points and 10 assists.
MSU has now won three of its last four games and five of its last seven.
“We usually come out and execute and defend a lot better in the second half,” Sprinkle said. “It's a testament to our guys and their character and their togetherness. They really challenge each other to be great.”
WSU’s Cody John scored 18 points in the first half on 7-of-8 shooting. The Wildcats used a 21-6 run to close the opening 20 minutes and take a six-point lead into the break.
The last time these teams played on Jan. 23, WSU held a 13-point edge in the second half before the 1-3-1 was unleashed. On Saturday, the Wildcats scored first in the second half and established their largest lead of the game of eight points.
That’s when MSU switched defenses, forcing the ball to players other than John. He entered averaging 13.5 points per game and as the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer. Jerrick Harding averaged 22.8 points to lead the Big Sky. The duo was the focal point of the Bobcats’ scouting report.
“We were forcing shots into their other players' hands, except for Harding and John,” Belo said. “We were trying to keep it out of their hands mostly. Just making the other guys make shots. Playing the percentages.”
The 1-3-1 zone forced WSU to run a different style of offense. The Wildcats couldn’t use their typical actions to feed their top two players. The defense also forced shots from the perimeter, and they often missed.
WSU went 2 of 22 from beyond the 3-point arc in the second half. The Wildcats missed 11 straight shots as MSU went on its run.
During the 16-0 stretch, Frey and Belo each scored seven points. The defensive stops kickstarted the offense. The Bobcats’ offense runs smoother when players aren’t taking the ball out of the basket.
Before a dunk, Belo took a charge. Before a Belo layup, Amin Adamu grabbed a defensive rebound. Frey gave the Bobcats the lead for good off an intercepted pass that Adamu deflected atop of the 1-3-1.
“It had a big impact,” Frey said. “... Threw them off rhythm enough for us to capitalize, and we took advantage of it.”
In the first half, Adamu guarded Harding and held him to five points. In the second half, Adamu played at the top of the zone defense and dictated the Wildcats’ passes. He cut off passing lanes to John and Harding.
John didn’t score once after halftime, and MSU outscored WSU by 24 points in the 32 minutes Adamu was on the floor, the highest plus-minus rating of any player in the game.
“The guy at the top of the 1-3-1 is critical,” Sprinkle said. “Not even so much getting tips, but you got to be active and you got to make them throw passes back and forth. He did a great job I thought recognizing personnel.”
As Sprinkle showed on the sideline, the Bobcats needed to run to their spots quickly and disrupt passes in order for the defense to work. They’ve emphasized this point frequently. The scheme has been beat in previous games when opponents passed quicker than the defense rotated.
But MSU made the defense to work. The Wildcats made 24.2% of their shots in the second half after making 59.3% in the first half. Just before the 16-0 run came to a close, WSU threw an errant pass and players popped up off the bench to cheer, emulating the enthusiasm their teammates showed on the court.
“(If we) keep bringing that energy and fly around on defense,” Frey said, “we knew that we'd have a chance in this game.”
And a chance is all the Bobcats needed.
