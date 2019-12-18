BOZEMAN — To beat North Dakota State in the FCS semifinals at the Fargodome on Saturday, it stands to reason that Montana State’s defense will probably have to take the ball away from the Bison offense at least once.
Easier said than done, obviously.
There are many reasons why the juggernaut that is NDSU (14-0) has won seven national championships this decade and is currently on a 35-game winning streak, but turnover margin seems to be at or near the top of that list.
In their national title seasons, the Bison went a combined plus-94 in turnover margin. They are up to plus-16 this year as they get set to host Montana State (11-3) for a championship-game berth on Jan. 11 in Frisco, Texas.
Another big reason for NDSU’s success? Superior quarterback play. Redshirt freshman Trey Lance is the latest in a line of renowned signal-callers that include Brock Jensen, Carson Wentz and Easton Stick — all of who won national titles.
But for all that Lance, a redshirt freshman from Marshall, Minnesota, has done to keep the Bison machine rolling, one statistic stands out: In 257 pass attempts, he has yet to throw an interception.
The dual-threat Lance has accounted for 3,361 yards of offense and 36 total touchdowns (25 passing) and has lost one fumble — a dropped shotgun snap in the season opener against Butler — but hasn’t been picked off.
Not once.
“I don’t know that that’s been done, ever,” Montana State coach Jeff Choate said this week. “I think that might be one of the more historic stats that I can think of. It’s pretty amazing.
“Obviously, (Lance is) a guy that’s been in the system for a year but has stepped into some big shoes and has just done his thing. That is really, really impressive.”
College quarterbacks rarely play this mistake-free. Especially freshman quarterbacks. But efficiency is the name of Lance's game.
The Bobcats’ defense — with linemen Bryce Sterk and Derek Marks providing pressure up front and safety Brayden Konkol leading the way on the back end — is on a takeaway streak of its own, having forced at least one turnover in 24 consecutive games.
That includes interceptions in six straight and 11 of the past 13. Can they continue the trend this week?
“Defensively, they’re a really good team,” Lance said in a phone interview with 406mtsports.com. “I think they’re playing some of their best football right now. I think they’re a really confident group and they’ve been playing really hard and really well together.”
Naturally, Lance has garnered several postseason accolades, including the offensive MVP, top newcomer and freshman of the year awards in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. He was also named the Jerry Rice Award winner as the top freshman in the FCS.
On Tuesday, he was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press.
When asked what the secret is to protecting the football at a historic rate, Lance didn’t have a definitive answer. He said it’s a combination of preparation and the performance of his teammates — and a little luck.
“To be honest, once we get into a game it’s not like I’m thinking, ‘Don’t throw an interception’ or anything,” Lance said. “It’s just the confidence that I have in myself, and obviously the guys around me making plays helps a lot.
“I think I’ve made good decisions. Obviously, there have been poor decisions that I’ve made this year, but I think that’s just the way the game goes sometimes. I’ve been fortunate to not throw one. I’ve thrown plenty in practice, believe it or not. But that’s just how it’s gone this year. It’s been good.”
There was a contentious moment late in the second half of NDSU’s 9-3 victory over Illinois State in a second-round playoff last week.
Lance threw a swing pass to his right but the ball fell to the turf, coming dangerously close to being a lateral behind the line of scrimmage. The play was whistled dead.
Television replays indicated that it was, in fact, a backwards pass. Had the whistle not blown, Illinois State likely would have recovered the ball and returned it for a touchdown.
It seemed as though Lance and the Bison caught a break, and managed to win a game in which they were held without a touchdown at home for the first time since 2002.
“It comes down to me. I need to be better for my team,” Lance said. “Illinois State, you’ve got to give them a ton of credit. I think that was one of the best defenses we played all year. They played extremely hard and had a great plan for us.
“We’ll be ready for that situation if it comes again. But I put it on myself. There’s a lot of things I need to do to be better.”
This week’s game is a rematch of a second-round matchup from last season, in which NDSU beat Montana State 52-10. The Bobcats have said all week that last year’s result is in the past, and to approach this meeting with a vengeful mindset would be foolish.
“It doesn’t matter what happened a year ago,” Choate said. “It doesn’t matter for them and it doesn’t matter for us.”
Lance said the Bison, led by first-year coach Matt Entz, are taking the same tack, and that regardless of what the NDSU program has achieved — the wins and national titles — it’s all about one game this week.
If the Bobcats prevail, they’ll make their first appearance in the championship game since 1984. If the Bison win, well, it will be a continuation of an unprecedented run.
“It’s not something that’s ever talked about here, whatever the win streak is or whatever our record is this year,” Lance said. “Around the facility, you’ll never hear the guys on the team talking about that. We focus on going 1-0 every single week and that’s what we’ve been doing.
“That’s just the culture around here. We don’t talk about the past. No one wears national championship gear from past years around the facility. That’s just something you won’t see here.”
Saturday’s game kicks off at noon Mountain time and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.
