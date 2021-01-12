BOZEMAN — Receiver Nate Stewart, a three-year starter at Akron, has joined the Montana State football program as a graduate transfer, Bobcat coach Jeff Choate announced Tuesday.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, product caught 79 passes in his four seasons with the Zips, including 17 for 217 yards and a touchdown in 2020. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, Stewart caught three passes for 45 yards in eight games.
In 2018 he caught 22 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown. As a junior in 2019, Stewart was on the receiving end of 37 passes, accounting for 529 yards, with three touchdowns.
“Nate was a highly productive player in the MAC, a two-year captain, and we knew that we needed to add a veteran presence in that room,” Choate said. “He’s a graduate transfer who totally fits in our culture, so this is a no-brainer. Nate is a grinder, a leader, and he fits in well with our receivers. We’re excited to bring him to our program.”
Stewart becomes eligible for game action in the fall.
