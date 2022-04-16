BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team’s latest commitment has ties to another new Bobcat.
Offensive lineman Omarrian Aigbedion announced his commitment to MSU Saturday on Twitter, about two months after he decided to move on from the United States Military Academy Prep School. The Katy (Texas) High School graduate joins a team with defensive back Dru Polidore, an Air Force transfer who played against Aigbedion in high school at Katy Tompkins. Aigbedion considers Polidore a friend.
MSU won Aigbedion over during his official visit last weekend. He was impressed with Bozeman, the players, head coach Brent Vigen and offensive line coach Brian Armstrong. Assistant defensive line coach Nick Jean-Baptiste, who recruits the Houston area, also helped bring Aigbedion to Bozeman.
“The guys are real embracing,” Aigbedion told 406mtsports.com Saturday. “The coaching staff, I love them. Coach Armstrong, he's a great guy. I see how he's developing these linemen, and I knew I wanted to be a part of that.”
Committed! @MSUBobcats_FB pic.twitter.com/MlTfkvyFPi— 𝔒𝔪𝔞𝔯𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔫 𝔄𝔦𝔤𝔟𝔢𝔡𝔦𝔬𝔫 (@OmarrianAigbed1) April 16, 2022
Aigbedion stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs around 280 pounds. Aggression and footwork are his top skills, he said. He’s an interior lineman who will likely play guard at MSU, considering what current starting center Justus Perkins and backup Cole Sain have proven.
At Katy, Aigbedion received offers from Army, Abilene Christian, Eastern Illinois, Houston Baptist and Incarnate Word (Army competes in the Football Bowl Subdivision, while the other four are Football Championship Subdivision teams). Aigbedion committed to Army and ended up at USMAPS, a prep school formed by Army that has admitted many football players who don’t have the test scores to get in directly to the academy. Aigbedion fell into that category, and the year at USMAPS didn’t count against his five years of college football eligibility.
West Point’s initial appeal, including a chance to play at the FBS level, wore off for Aigbedion.
“I really just didn't think the military lifestyle was a lifestyle I wanted to continue to pursue,” he said, echoing one of Polidore’s main reasons for leaving Air Force. “I just couldn't see myself being a commissioned officer in the Army.”
Aigbedion reopened his recruitment in February, and his choice primarily came down to MSU and Sam Houston. He wasn’t swayed all that much by the Cats’ FCS quarterfinal win over Sam Houston, which will move up from the FCS to the FBS in 2023. But that game on Dec. 11 shed some light on Aigbedion’s decision.
An announced 7,565 people attended that playoff game in Huntsville, Texas, and many were MSU fans. The Cats only had one home game with an attendance below 19,000 last season, and that number — 15,327 in the playoff opener against UT Martin — was more than twice as large as Sam Houston’s on Dec. 11.
“That’s definitely a football town,” Aigbedion said of Bozeman. “I loved it there. The fans, the people there in the community, they were just so supportive of me, so welcoming.”
Aigbedion will join a team that lost both of its starting guards: Zach Redd and All-Big Sky selection Taylor Tuiasosopo. Other than Perkins and Sain, who played some center and guard when healthy last season, the Cats don’t have much interior O-line experience on their roster.
Whether or not Aigbedion will get playing time in the fall remains to be seen.
“Everybody thinks they’re going to compete for a job, so that's my mindset coming into it. I want to compete for the job and I want to get on the field,” he said. “But at the end of the day, if they think it’s best for me to redshirt, then I’ll have no problem doing that.”
The Polidore connection and the USMAPS experience make Aigbedion feel good about his ability to acclimate to his new home.
“I just came from New York. I'm used to the cold weather,” he said. “I'm looking forward to getting up there.”
