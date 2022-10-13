BOZEMAN — Devin Slaughter isn’t a rah-rah, inspirational speech type of guy, but he became one at an opportune time.
Slaughter could sense a low level of energy from his teammates as they sat in their locker room before their Big Sky Conference football game against UC Davis on Oct. 1. Kickoff wasn’t until 8:25 p.m., and the weather was cold and rainy during pregame warmups. It made Slaughter, a walk-on defensive lineman, think about his time as a United States Army Ranger.
“In the military, they teach us the best time to attack someone is nighttime and bad weather,” Slaughter told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday. “That's when everyone's lazy. No one wants to do their job. Everyone wants to be complacent in times like that.”
Slaughter said the same thing to his fellow D-linemen in the locker room as they prepared for kickoff on Oct. 1. Their energy quickly rose.
“We told him, ‘You’ve got to say that to the whole group,’” MSU D-end David Alston said Monday.
Slaughter obliged. This time, he added intensity and a few expletives to his battle cry.
“We were fired up,” Alston said. “We were ready to go after that.”
That speech, which photographer/videographer Hunter Green shared on Instagram, introduced Slaughter to many Bobcat fans. Slaughter joined the team in the spring, and several factors have prevented him from seeing much playing time this fall.
But Slaughter, 24, has increasingly boosted No. 4-ranked MSU (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky), from his pregame speech to his Army-forged discipline to his intense, physical style of play.
“He’s amazing. Someone who brings that level of discipline. Someone who commands so much respect,” Alston said. “You guys have seen the viral video, but it’s so much more than that.”
‘Wanted to test myself’
Slaughter timed his first MSU season well. On Sept. 17, the Cats faced Oregon State at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. Slaughter is not only from the Beaver State, he tried to walk on to the Beavers' football team during his one year as an OSU student.
“I was pretty fired up going in” to Sept. 17, he said. “I don't know any of the guys on that team anymore or anything like that, but it was cool to go over there and compete. Had a lot of friends at the game, and family.”
Slaughter got recruited by multiple Oregon schools (OSU, Oregon, Linfield and Southern Oregon) as a senior at Sisters High School. One day in the fall of 2015, he hurt his back doing deadlifts. The injury got progressively worse throughout the year and prevented him from lifting for a significant period of time. He fell from 220 pounds to 180, and the college interest dropped as a result.
“It was pretty heartbreaking for me because all I wanted to do was play football,” Slaughter said.
Slaughter enrolled at OSU and joined the school’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC). His back healed up and his weight increased to 235 pounds, so he tried to walk on to the football team after the 2016 season. He partook in winter workouts but left the team after a couple of months because wasn’t doing well in school, he said.
Slaughter left OSU and spent the summer of 2017 in Alaska doing commercial fishing. It fit in with the other intense activities he’d tried: football, ROTC and wildland firefighting. He wanted to get pushed outside of his comfort zone.
That also explains why Slaughter became a Ranger. His uncle served in the Army, and he was drawn to the military lifestyle.
“It was always something that I knew I was going to do at some point. I just had to do it,” Slaughter said, adding, “I always wanted to test myself, and that was the big thing with the military. I would see all these other guys that just seemed really badass, and I was like, ‘Man, I wonder if I could do that, if I would have what it takes to get through that?’”
Slaughter began his Army training before his commercial fishing job, and he enlisted in early 2018. He went to Georgia for basic training and advanced individual training, then joined the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program (RASP). He deployed to Afghanistan in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Slaughter belonged to one of three Ranger regiments that rotated deployments, so he returned to the U.S. after six months. He’d be more than willing to go back in the case of a war or something similar, but school came back into focus during his time in Afghanistan.
Slaughter applied to OSU, Oregon, Vanderbilt and MSU. He’d never been to Bozeman, but it checked several boxes: it was close enough to home for his liking, a friend of his attended MSU and the Gallatin Valley is more rural than those other three places.
“I knew the school had a really good program for veterans, and I just kind of wanted to get away from the west coast and all the COVID politics stuff and just be somewhere that was a little more free,” he said.
Slaughter is studying finance (“I love learning about money, stock market, cryptocurrency, real estate,” he said) and spent the majority of last school year as a student. He also worked as a bouncer at the Rocking R Bar. That job led him back to football.
Delta force
MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright attended a bachelor party in Bozeman earlier this year, and the group ended up at the R Bar. It didn’t take long for him and his buddies to notice Slaughter, who looked every bit the part of a bouncer: 6-foot-3, closer to 300 pounds than 200, all muscle. Slaughter’s chiseled right arm is covered with tattoos, while his equally large left arm has one of a snake cut into pieces, a la Benjamin Franklin’s “Join, or Die” cartoon.
Housewright struck up a conversation with Slaughter and learned his whole remarkable story. When Slaughter indicated that he had some unfinished football business, Housewright got his number and set the walk-on wheels in motion.
“We just started putting the math together and said, ‘There's still some time. There's still some meat on the bone here,’” MSU D-line coach Shawn Howe said Monday. “Once we got all the paperwork done and all the health stuff done, we were like, ‘OK, you haven't played football for a really long time. We're going to have to teach you again how to be a football player.’”
Slaughter joined the Cats in April, about two weeks after spring camp started. Half an hour into his first practice, Slaughter exploded through a chute and prepared to hit a tackling dummy when he heard a pop. His hamstring had torn.
Slaughter felt embarrassed, and he knew he could ill afford an injury, considering he hadn’t so much as practiced football in six-plus years.
He spent eight weeks in recovery, returned for fall camp, then got hurt again. This injury wasn’t as serious, but it put him further behind.
“I was always pretty physical in high school, always pretty strong, and I think that's what I have going for me,” Slaughter said. “As far as improvements, it's just technique. Seeing these other guys ahead of me that are younger than me that are just so good at it, I think it's been good for me to jump in with them. It just pushes me to try to learn and get better every day.”
Slaughter saw little playing time the first four games save for garbage time in MSU’s 63-13 win over Morehead State in Week 2 and blocking duties on field goals/point-after attempts. But he made an impact behind the scenes. Any time Alston feels a lack of energy, he reminds himself what Slaughter has been through. That cures the demotivation real quick.
“The thing I love about Slaughter is that you can tell that he's much more mature, that he spent some time at a high level of military,” Howe said. “It's not just blatant intensity. It's a very well-thought-out intensity. He's very sharp. He's very calculated.”
One of the Cats who looked most energized by Slaughter’s pre-UC Davis speech was quarterback Sean Chambers. The Wyoming transfer passed and rushed for more than 200 yards each in the 41-24 win.
Slaughter downplayed his impact on his team’s performance that night. The following week, he had a much more direct effect on an MSU win.
At Housewright’s request, Slaughter lined up in the backfield with offensive lineman Omar Aigbedion in the first quarter of Saturday’s 37-6 homecoming victory over Idaho State. The formation, which MSU calls “Delta”, produced a touchdown run from Chambers.
Slaughter appeared on offense later in the game, again in the traditional fullback position but without another lineman in the backfield. Tight end Derryk Snell converted a fourth down and 1 on the play.
“It's probably pretty intimidating from the defense's perspective,” Slaughter said. “I love it.”
More than anything, Slaughter is happy to be healthy and part of a football team after spending so much time away from the sport.
“It’s similar to the military in just how regimented your schedule is. It's tough, but it keeps me in line,” he said. “I love being around the guys. I love being around the coaches. The energy and the atmosphere here is really awesome. I felt like at Oregon State, there were more selfish individuals there, whereas everyone here is on the same page. Everyone here just wants to be successful.”
It will be tough for Slaughter to crack MSU’s deep D-line rotation this season. Luckily for him, he has another year of eligibility after this one.
However he performs on the field going forward, he’s proven his value from an intangible standpoint. Especially during night games.
“He's a member of this team now wholly, and I think his perspective on what it means to go to battle is completely different than any of our other guys,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday. “His intensity about that, but then also his appreciation for coming back and being able to play a game again that I don't think he thought he ever would play, all that has rubbed off on our team.
“So really appreciate him. What he's brought to this team is as much away from the game field as on the game field.”
