BOZEMAN — Brooke Berry, who left the University of New Mexico women’s basketball program earlier this season, has landed at Montana State.
MSU coach Tricia Binford announced on Tuesday that Berry, who was a key player as Billings Skyview won its first Class AA girls championship last season, will join the Bobcats in the spring semester and will sit out the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Berry will have four years of eligibility remaining.
“We’re thrilled to have Brooke join our program,” Binford was quoted as saying in a school press release. “She is a dynamic playmaker and great athlete who possesses a lot of drive and competitiveness. Brooke can impact the game on both ends of the floor.
“She’s a versatile scorer and has a nose for the ball off the glass. Brooke’s length makes her a disruptive defender. She'll bring great energy to our program.”
Berry signed with New Mexico and began the season with the Albuquerque school. She left the program and returned to Billings in late November. Berry’s mother, Amy, told the Albuquerque Journal that multiple incidents of gunfire near her apartment prompted her decision to return home and find a new program.
Berry averaged 17.6 points and 4.2 assists per game last season. She was a three-time all-state selection and a four-year starter for the Falcons. She scored more than a 1,000 points in her career and was named the Max Preps Montana player of the year for 2022 and was a McDonald’s All-America nominee.
“Brooke is a winner,” Binford said in the release. “As a freshman, Skyview won one game. Three years later, they’re the Class AA state champions. Brooke, along with a lot of others, did an excellent job making Skyview the best Class AA program in 2022. In addition, she played for one of the top AAU club programs (Northwest Blazers) that saw a lot of success, as well. We’re looking forward to her bringing that winning character into our championship culture.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.