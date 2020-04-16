BOZEMAN — Kameryn Basye, the daughter of Montana State golf coach Brittany Basye and a former Bozeman Hawk, is joining the Bobcat program after two years at Weber State, MSU announced Thursday.
Kameryn Basye played in 14 tournaments in two seasons at Weber State. She improved her scoring average by nearly two strokes between her freshman and sophomore seasons, registering a 78.61 average per 18 holes in 2019-20.
Basye had the best showing of her collegiate career when she tied for 13th at the Battle at Old Works on Sept. 10 in Anaconda. Her best 54-hole tournament score was a 5-over-par 221 at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational in Hawaii this past October.
"I am excited to have Kameryn back in Bozeman," Brittany Basye said in a MSU press release. "I know she enjoyed her time in Ogden but wanted to be closer to home. I'm looking forward to working with her out on the course and seeing what she can do for us at MSU with her last two years of college eligibility."
Basye helped lead Bozeman to two state titles. She placed fourth at state as a sophomore, runner-up as a junior and took third as a senior. She won seven tournaments in her final two seasons and represented Montana at the 2016 Junior Americas Cup.
Basye joins three other newcomers at MSU: Bailey Anderson (Queen Creek, Arizona), Jordan Briggs (Livermore, California) and Cora Rosanova (Bozeman), all of whom signed national letters of intent in November.
