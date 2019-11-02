GREELEY, Colo. — Freshman Camila Noe became the first Montana State runner in 27 years to win the Big Sky Conference cross country championship, finishing the women's 5-kilometer race with a time of 17 minutes, 41.3 seconds on Saturday afternoon at Boomerang Golf Course.
Noe's gold medal performance was the first for the MSU women since Jennifer Bayliss won the title in 1992.
Four Bobcats completed all-conference performances for Montana State's men and women.
"It feels pretty incredible," said Noe, who ran for Bozeman High. "I have a lot of pride and am really happy to be in Montana and being able to run for Montana State means a lot to me."
Noe earned Big Sky Freshman of the Year honors.
"Winning a Big Sky Conference championship is never easy, especially in cross country," MSU coach Lyle Weese said. "It's a pretty incredible accomplishment winning it. She really dominated from start to finish and took control of the race early. It's incredible for how talented the field was today."
Noe jumped out to the lead from the opening gun. She never trailed and finished 34 seconds ahead of runner-up Mikayla Milaspina of Northern Arizona.
"It went really well," Noe said. "I guess I just went in with the mentality that I wanted to go out hard and wanted to stay in that first position and give it my best.
"I've been staying focused these past few weeks and following Lyle's training. Today was definitely a day, where given the conditions, I was able to execute what I've been doing in practice. With the snow back home, I think it really prepared me for this race, too."
Montana State's remaining three all-conference performers came on the men's side.
Collin Buck, Ty Mogan and Duncan Hamilton became the men's team's first all-conference runners since the 2014 Big Sky championships as they placed eighth, ninth and 10th. Buck completed a time of 27:10.8, Mogan crossed in at 27:14.7 and Hamilton followed at 27:16.9. All three runners were less than 30 seconds off the pace of Northern Arizona's top three finishers.
"It's definitely a good feeling," said Mogan, a former Laurel runner. "All the guys have been working so hard since week one and it's nice to see our hard work pay off finally. Knowing that we can continue to improve so much in the next couple weeks ahead of regionals is exciting."
It's the first time an MSU trio placed in the top 10 since 2002. That team was the last to advance to the NCAA Championship meet and included standout individuals Casey Jermyn, Kevin Murphy and Weese.
"It's been a long time since we've had three individuals on the men's side get all-conference," Weese said. "To have those three finish all-conference is great. They got out well at the start and ran solid the entire way. They had a high level of concentration and ran with purpose the entire race."
Montana State's men placed third overall in the team standings with 74 points. It's MSU's best finishsince 2012 and its lowest point total accumulated since 2010.
