MISSOULA — Kade Cutler’s football career at Montana State is on hold for several months.
The former Drummond-Philipsburg star is grayshirting this fall following offseason labrum surgery, he and his father, former Flint Creek coach Mike Cutler, told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. He’s taking classes this semester and will officially join the team in the spring to begin his true freshman season after being all-state on offense, defense and special teams this past fall.
“It’s sad to be without football, especially because all my boys are reporting for camp,” Kade said this week, “but it is what it is.”
Kade underwent surgery March 4 to repair a torn labrum, which was bad enough to require about a year of recovery, he said. He had seven suture anchors placed into his right shoulder.
The 6-foot, 180-pound athlete did physical therapy following surgery and has been trying to stay in shape by working on his family ranch and doing speed and agility workouts. He recently was cleared to get back into weightlifting as he works toward being a running back at MSU.
“He’s got a long way to go strength-wise, but he’ll get there,” Mike offered.
The news of Kade’s injury made what he accomplished his senior season even more impressive. He tore his labrum during practice in the second week of the football season but continued to play, quarterbacking Flint Creek to its third state title in four years.
Cutler’s mental fortitude impressed newly hired Flint Creek coach Jason Ostler, who was an assistant the previous two seasons.
“That is one mentally tough guy,” he said.
Kade then eclipsed 1,000 career points on the basketball court in the winter for Philipsburg. He did sit out the track and field season following surgery.
“It was just mind over matter,” he said. “It hurt a lot, especially throwing the football at practice. Basketball didn’t hurt a lot unless I moved it the wrong way. It was just toughen up, buttercup, and do my thing.”
The way Kade played through the pain wowed Mike.
“In hindsight, I’m glad we didn’t do an MRI during the football season because that would’ve weighed on any kid’s mind,” he said. “Kade just knew he had to fight through it, and he wanted to. After I found out how bad the injury was, I was more proud of his toughness, if that’s possible. I knew my son was tough, but I didn’t know he was that tough.”
Kade had his surgery just about a month after Brent Vigen was hired as MSU’s head coach. He kept his commitment to MSU following the departure of head coach Jeff Choate, a former teammate of Mike’s at Montana Western.
Kade, who grew up a Griz fan and knows UM coach Bobby Hauck, chose MSU in part because he’s majoring in engineering. He’s been impressed with Vigen in their few interactions and feels good about sticking with the Cats.
“Coach Choate was a great person, mentor and coach, and I believe Vigen will do the same thing,” he said. “(Athletic director) Leon Costello has had some good hires, and I think coach Vigen will be at the top of that list. It’ll be a different coach, new coordinators, new playbook, but as far as culture, MSU is the same old place to me, so I had no considerations about leaving or withdrawing.”
