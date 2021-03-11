BOISE, Idaho – After a strong and physical first half, the first 2:42 of the third quarter made the difference as former Fairfield standout Natalie Klinker and Idaho handed Montana State an 80-64 setback in semifinal action at the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.
Klinker recorded her fourth double-double of the season, finishing with a career-high 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Vandals, who face Idaho State on Friday for the Big Sky title.
"I think going into halftime we all just felt like all that physicality had us a little bit frazzled," Klinker said of UI's six-point halftime deficit. "It was taking a deep breath and having the confidence in ourselves knowing we were the better team and playing like it."
Tied at 29-all at the 2:06 mark of the second quarter, Montana State (17-7) received back-to-back 3-pointers from Tori Martell and Katelynn Limardo’s offensive put-back as the half expired gave the Bobcats a 38-32 cushion at intermission.
“We had good flow in the first half and were taking good shots,” MSU coach Tricia Binford. “Both Darian (White) and Tori got us going offensively. It was great to have the momentum heading into halftime.”
Idaho (17-6) grabbed the momentum coming out of the locker room and exploded with an 11-0 run taking a 43-38 lead at the 7:18 mark of the third stanza. The Vandals started the quarter with a 17-1 surge and went on to outscore the Bobcats 27-9 in the third period for a 59-47 lead.
Former Montana player Gabi Harrington helped spur the run with a 3-pointer that gave Idaho a 41-38 lead for good with 7:57 to go in the third quarter.
“Idaho came out on a mission to start the third quarter and we didn’t respond,” Binford said. “We had numerous breakdowns, and when you do that against a good team, they’re going to expose you. I thought we were also trying to make the big plays, rather than solid plays.”
A Martell 3-pointer with 5:09 remaining pulled the Bobcats to within 65-58, but the Vandals put 15 more points on the board down the stretch to advance to the Big Sky championship game against ISU.
"I think we're all fired up and ready for it," Klinke said.
White paced the Bobcats with 15 points, while adding six rebounds and four assists. Martell ended her career with 14 points, including three triples. The Somerset, Wisconsin, product finished her tenure with the Bobcats third on the all-time career 3-point chart with 211 makes. Her 69 triples this year is sixth best in a single-season at MSU.
Beyonce Bea led Idaho in scoring with 21 points and added eight rebounds.
Freshman Lexi Deden had a team-best seven rebounds for MSU.
“I’m proud of this team and all they accomplished,” Binford said. “It just wasn’t our night.
“But despite all the adversity we faced, this was a great group of kids that had a lot of fun doing what they love. It’s why we coach.”
