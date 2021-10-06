Tyler Hall

Former Montana State star Tyler Hall has signed a non-guaranteed contract with the New York Knicks.

NEW YORK — Former Montana State basketball standout Tyler Hall has signed a non-guaranteed contract to fill the 20th spot on the New York Knicks preseason roster, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. 

Hall, who left Montana State in 2019 as the Big Sky Conference's all-time leading scorer with 2,518 points and as a four-year all-conference player, has played the past two seasons with the Westchester Knicks in the G League. In 53 games he has averaged 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

A spot opened when the Knicks waived Luca Vildoza this past weekend.

Hall played for New York’s Summer League team in August.

Hall's non-guaranteed contract includes language that could enable him to receive a bonus worth up to $50K if he returns to Westchester this season and spends at least 60 days with the G League club, according to the web site Hoops Rumors.

