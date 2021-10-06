NEW YORK — Former Montana State basketball standout Tyler Hall has signed a non-guaranteed contract to fill the 20th spot on the New York Knicks preseason roster, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
The New York Knicks are signing guard Tyler Hall to a non-guaranteed deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Hall played with the Westchester Knicks for the past two seasons and played with the Knicks in Vegas Summer League.— Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 6, 2021
Hall, who left Montana State in 2019 as the Big Sky Conference's all-time leading scorer with 2,518 points and as a four-year all-conference player, has played the past two seasons with the Westchester Knicks in the G League. In 53 games he has averaged 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
A spot opened when the Knicks waived Luca Vildoza this past weekend.
Hall played for New York’s Summer League team in August.
Hall's non-guaranteed contract includes language that could enable him to receive a bonus worth up to $50K if he returns to Westchester this season and spends at least 60 days with the G League club, according to the web site Hoops Rumors.
