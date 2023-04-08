BOZEMAN — The BC Lions of the Canadian Football League added former Montana State defensive back Tre Webb to their active roster on Monday.
This is the second professional contract Webb has signed since his college career ended. He inked an undrafted free agent deal with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, who drafted former MSU linebacker Troy Andersen, last May and was cut during the preseason.
Webb transferred to MSU from San Jose State prior to the 2021 season. He started all 15 games for the Bobcats at strong safety and helped them reach the Football Championship Subdivision title game. The California native earned an All-Big Sky third-team selection and finished that season with 70 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss and an interception.
The Lions will begin their 2023 CFL season in June.
Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406