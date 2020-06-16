IRVING, Texas — Former Montana State defensive end Bill Kollar is one of 99 players on the ballot in his category for the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Tuesday.
Kollar was a first-team all-American in 1973 and was the first lineman in Big Sky Conference history to be first-team all-league three times. The Ohio native was Big Sky defensive player of the year in 1972 and was the first defensive player to earn MVP honors in the Senior Bowl.
Kollar is on the ballot in the "divisional," or small-school, category. He was on the ballot a year ago as well.
Kollar played eight years in the NFL and has been a coach since 1984, the past 30 year in the NFL. He is heading into his sixth season as defensive line coach with the Denver Broncos. Kollar was also on the ballot last year.
Other former Big Sky athletes on the ballot are Archie Amerson, running back, Northern Arizona, and Case deBruijn, punter, Idaho State. Running back Louis Jackson of Cal Poly, now a Big Sky member, is also on the ballot for his efforts when the Mustangs were an NCAA Division II program.
In all, the ballot features 78 players from FBS and 99 from the divisional ranks. Seven FBS coaches and 33 from the small schools also are on the ballot.
Players must have been a first-team all-American to be eligible. More than 12,000 NFF members and Hall of Famers will vote.
An announcement will be made early next year. A total of 1,027 players and 221 coaches are in the Hall of Fame.
